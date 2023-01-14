Affordable housing in Blount County may not be plentiful, but “it still has a pulse,” according to Bobby Eason, executive director of Foothills Community Development Corporation.
FCDC is a nonprofit — a community housing development organization — that aims to help lower-income people become homeowners. As part of realizing that goal, contractors working for FCDC broke ground on a new three-bedroom house on Morganton Road in Maryville Wednesday, Jan. 11.
When it’s complete, the new house will be about 1,400 square feet and two stories tall, with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The nonprofit’s first new development since about 2019, it will be a part of FCDC’s home ownership program, which connects people with low-interest U.S. Department of Agriculture mortgages.
The notion of affordability can exist inside a broad range of prices, and different nonprofit organizations attempt to serve specific subsets within that range. Some organizations try to address the needs of people drawing very low incomes; for its part, FCDC mostly works with people at 60-80% of area median income, Eason said.
That population can include a two-income household making around $60,000 per year.
Successful applicants in the program can use their mortgage — usually good for between $220,000 and $334,000 — to buy a new or redone FCDC home or a house on the open market.
Once an application for the program is completed, it goes through several layers of review before a buyer can close on a property.
“We have about 10 families that are working on the application right now. We don’t have anybody who has qualified for this house yet,” Eason said.
Several more new homes are meant to follow the house on Morganton, he told The Daily Times. FCDC owns a handful of lots it intends to develop into housing in the future. Three are located at Heritage Crossing in Maryville.
Construction and remodeling are costly, however, and with prices rising significantly in recent years, the margin for affordable housing has narrowed.
“We need to be able to sell these homes in the low $200,000s or at $200,000. Right now, we can’t do that. It’s just too expensive,” he said.
For FCDC, building a new home costs between $160,000-$175,000. That leaves about $30,000 for land acquisition and little to nothing for overhead or organizational expenses such as insurance.
Beyond cost constraints, materials shortages have also led to longer lead times in construction, Eason said. He noted that the house on Morganton Road is “ideally a four-month build,” but shortages and supply chain snags have put the estimated finish date at around June.
Moving forward requires creativity, Eason said. Thinking about what types of development might fit best in the current housing ecosystem — triplex and quadplex homes are a consideration — and dispersing them throughout the community are both priorities, as placing new housing throughout the area, instead of a concentrated spot, could represent a means of avoiding strains to infrastructure.
“Affordable housing, while it’s certainly diminished, and it’s become harder and harder to create, it’s still here. It still has a pulse,” he said.
