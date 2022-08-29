To tackle the topic of “affordable housing” in Blount County, leadership with the cities of Maryville and Alcoa started by asking for a definition of the phrase.
Government subsidies are one side of affordable. But for the most part, it refers to the low to medium income class — the young couple looking for a first home or retiree looking for a last.
During a briefing with the Alcoa Board of Commissioners and city staff on Friday, Aug. 27, Deputy City Manager Bruce Applegate listed the pending developments within the city. Although in different stages of building and planning, seven different residential developments ranging from small-lot homes to large apartment buildings will bring about 1,700 new places to live in Alcoa.
That estimate doesn’t include future plans of residential development for the recently annexed 163 acres off Wildwood Road.
“We see all these apartments that we’re building, but are they going to be affordable,” Commissioner Tanya Martin asked. With people moving from out of state, Martin said she is concerned about what the city is doing for the people who are already here.
While the Blount Partnership is increasing economic opportunities to keep graduates in the county, Martin questioned whether or not those young adults will be able to afford staying.
“When you tell me $1,700 for a one-bedroom apartment, I’m telling you: I can’t afford it,” Martin said.
Applegate said officials with Alcoa, Maryville and Blount County and developers will be meeting with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency to look at options for adding sections of moderately priced units to developers’ plans. Those sections would apply to income-qualified people in the 60% median income range for the area, he added.
“It enhances not only the diversity of our area but provides sort of a landing place for those first-steps-of-their-career individuals that we need to have here,” Applegate said. “That’s just being responsible for our housing.”
Martin and Commissioner Tracey Cooper said Alcoa needs apartments. The reason so many are coming on the radar at once, Applegate said, is because Alcoa doesn’t currently have many.
During a meeting with The Daily Times, he and City Manager Mark Johnson emphasized that current developers would not have been attracted to the area if there wasn’t a demand for apartment, townhome or small-lot living.
Home for affordability
“The second piece is something I think that’s glossed over a little bit, is Alcoa has been primarily the home of affordable housing for its entire existence,” Applegate said.
The majority of workforce housing in the center of the Alcoa community, he said, has historically fallen between $50,000 and $200,000. That has increased within the past three years, because newly built homes have been more expensive.
Applegate and Johnson said Alcoa wants to protect those types of homes. Built as a company town, the city already has single family homes that cater to young professionals. Although the new apartment complexes are more expensive than the historical range of affordability, Johnson and Applegate hope the new options lift pressure off those smaller homes.
“We’re still slave to the market,” Applegate said. “Just as much as (developers) are trying to find a price point they can get someone in there for.” He added that the city can’t mandate that developers charge or build at a price point. “So our job is to try to find properties for them that help incentivize that.”
To keep single family housing a priority for affordability in Alcoa, the city has welcomed developments like the 119 small-lot homes off Mills Street or future neighborhood off Wildwood Road. At the same time, the city is trying to protect the established, small homes, like in the Halls community.
Recent projects in Alcoa include 20 units off Ohm Street as part of a Habitat for Humanity neighborhood; 92 workforce housing units in Laurel Branch through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; and preserving 90 residences on Telford Street that have been encroached by commercial development.
Unlike Maryville, Alcoa doesn’t have a traditional housing authority that works toward sustaining affordable options in the community.
The Daily Times also met with Maryville City Manager Greg McClain, who said that the city has given resources to the Maryville Housing Authority to be able to look into solving housing-related issues.
Class room
During Alcoa Planning Commission and board meetings, one of the main concerns for new development from the public is for capacity within Alcoa City Schools. Although currently in the middle of expanding Alcoa Intermediate School, the city will use a study from a consultant to map the next decade’s attendance plan for the school system.
The board approved consulting with a research agency in March who is compiling information based on demographical data. The study will target an approach for ACS to handle increased population without overcompensating on space.
McClain said he and Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead communicate before the city makes decisions on annexations, which affect attendance numbers. Although the city has a temporary ban on allowing properties to join city limits, McClain said the city and schools actively communicate with each other on how development may affect MCS.
A primary focus is looking at attendance numbers within different classes to see where the next expansion needs to be targeted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.