Saturday brought about 20 volunteers to Alcoa’s Howe Street Park equipped with deep trash bags, gloves and picker claws.
They dove deep into the brush near West Edison, Davies and West Howe streets, close to a portion of Pistol Creek, pulling out old glass bottles, tires, plastic detritus, even a doorknob.
By early noon, volunteers from Little River Watershed Association (LRWA) and Keep Blount Beautiful (KBB) wrapped up work and stood listening to Blount County Soil Conservation District (BCSCD) Watershed Coordinator Julie Konkel, who had her daughter in a carrier on her back as she thanked them.
The cleanup is part of a larger effort to remove Pistol Creek from Tennessee’s impaired streams list, and Saturday was just the beginning.
Konkel secured a $330,000 grant just as she came on board with BCSCD in July 2018. Now, she’s helming an effort to combine funding, volunteer enthusiasm and community-minded restoration to preserve one of Blount’s iconic waterways.
Pistol Creek weaves through Alcoa and Maryville beside greenways, under roadways and through neighborhoods and farmland. It’s as serene as it is popular but it’s also not without threats.
That’s why Konkel is kicking off serious efforts to restore the stream in the Howe Street Park area: The creek there has been known to breach its banks and cause flooding.
“My job is to manage water and soil and water quality,” Konkel explained after Saturday’s cleanup. “To do that, I look at every type of land use or space, whether it’s forest or city or the stream itself.”
The grant allows her to tackle nonpoint source pollutants, materials that don’t come right out of a pipe, but rather get into the water from the land. That could mean not only some materials volunteers hauled away Saturday but also toxic chemicals and sediments from erosion.
Konkel’s grant-funded mission to improve the Pistol Creek footprint brought her to talks with the city of Alcoa. Leaders there pointed to the areas like the Howe Street Park neighborhood where a stormwater ditch wasn’t draining properly.
“I started looking at how to address those issues,” Konkel said. “It’s not always simple. Sometimes you have to look at the whole area.” She started talking to community members, getting a sense of how stream waters and flooding touched their lives over the years.
Howe Street Park, she emphasized, is “kind of in the middle of it all and so is this forest buffer.” She pointed to the area where volunteers were extracting trash from a tangle of ivy and saplings.
“I saw an opportunity not only to address a ditch and a flooded street but to integrate, as we should, different parts of the whole neighborhood and community to resolve the issue,” Konkel said.
In the coming months, she’ll lead groups to construct forest habitat and gardens to help water that collects in the area to reach Pistol Creek without sediment and pollutants.
But the Howe Street Park project is only the start of Konkel’s Pistol Creek watershed efforts: Elsewhere, the grant will help mitigate issues like bank erosion, e-coli problems and failing septic systems.
Connections between the project and how it will substantively affect people are palpable, Konkel said. Reduced flooding, navigable roads, cleaner water, stable banks all are part of what she called a “holistic approach” to conserving a significant Blount waterway over the coming years.
LRWA Program Director Lydia Turpin and KBB Executive Director Brittney Whipple said after the cleanup that visibility and communication about what’s happening at Pistol Creek are vital to continued success.
“You could just look at this and see woods, but then you go back there and you see how bad it really is, then you start addressing the problem,” Whipple said, noting a large part of her organization’s mission is sustaining community involvement.
“If someone’s not coming in to clean it up, people might think it doesn’t matter,” Turpin said. “But if you come in and take the time to clean up these areas, I would like to think they take more pride in these spaces.”
Blount County Commissioner Jackie Hill agreed. She and her brother Logan Hill were among the volunteers Saturday and she praised Konkel’s work.
“It’s all about setting the right priorities and doing the work,” Hill said. “To me, this shows commitment to the neighborhood. And when you see dollars actually being spent to address issues important to the neighborhood, that sends the right signal. That’s how you create a community.”
Konkel said the project could take between one to two years to complete.
