Renee Hoyos announced Friday the kickoff for her 2020 campaign for Congress.
A community leader and clean water advocate, Hoyos is running as a Democratic candidate for Tennessee's 2nd Congressional District.
Hoyos will celebrate the launch of her campaign on Jan. 29 from 6-8 p.m. with supporters at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, 1927 Dandridge Ave., Knoxville. Hoyos will address the gathering at 6:45 p.m.
For 14 years, Hoyos led the Tennessee Clean Water Network, where she successfully sued corporate polluters, took on powerful special interests, advocated for major changes to government policy, and installed lead-free drinking water fountains at schools across Tennessee, her campaign said in a news release.
For more information about her bid for Congress, visit www.HoyosForCongress.com.
