It is Sue Burda's heart for rescue and maybe some stubbornness mixed in that have seen her through the tough times of operating a nonprofit.
This Blount County resident founded Humane Society of East Tennessee 10 years ago after another rescue organization decided to call it quits on saving homeless cats and dogs.
Euthanizing the animals was not something she wanted any part of, so Burda and Robin Grainger started their own rescue efforts. HSET started out in a warehouse on Union Grove Road a decade ago, then moved to a place on Gill Street in Alcoa. Its newest location is 1611 E. Broadway Ave. in Maryville, where 33 cats await a permanent place to call home.
The center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Monday and Friday for visitors hoping to find the right companion pet.
There is Pierre, a male long-hair who has a bit of an attitude and a propensity to nip at hands. Tre and Rouge are brother and sister, about 3 years old. Sweet Pea has been here since the beginning. Peta, Apollo 2, Wal-E, Sheba, Ludwig and the rest are all cared for by Burda and 10 volunteers.
"We went from a place that was 800 square feet to here, which is 2,400 square feet," Burda said as she introduced each cat. She knows from whence they came and why, and seeks to replace some bad situations with good.
For example, Burda took possession of a mother cat and her 11 kittens who were left in a box outside a retail outlet. She successfully adopted all of them out with the exception of a male named Wal-E, who is shy and prefers to stay hidden inside a climbing tower where potential adopters can't see him.
COVID-19 hurt HSET's fundraising efforts last year, Burda said. She would hold chili suppers and other public events to raise awareness and also funding. This small organization receives one grant per year, the founder said. A local resale shop, 4 Chics and a Cat, provides financial assistance too.
Operating expenses for one year is $40,000. That doesn't include unforeseen expenses like emergency services, repairs, etc., Burda said.
More financial assistance is needed, Burda said, but also more volunteers who could donate time at the center so it could expand its hours. HSET also relies on foster families who can take in cats, dogs, rabbits or guinea pigs that end up at the center as they await adoption.
"We have taken in hundreds of cats over the 10 years," Burda said. "But also dogs, guinea pigs and rabbits. We could take in more if we had fosters."
Village Veterinary Hospital provides care for the animals who come to HSET. Vet bills, cost of food, litter and medication add up, Burda said. "We are always needing help with fundraising," she said. "I do all of it."
The cost to take home a cat is $50, and that includes them being spayed and neutered, tested and microchipped. Kittens are $75 because of additional vetting costs, and dogs are $125.
Shy cats, rambunctious ones, climbers, those who are curious and those who prefer solitude — all can be found here. Burda has spent enough time with all of them that she can give reports on each and every one.
She doesn't like to take in kittens, she said, because the Blount County Animal Center easily can adopt them out. Burda prefers those harder to adopt. They deserve love and a safe place to land too, she said.
"I like taking in the older ones, the less adoptable ones," she said. That proves true for her own family. Burda personally has more than 20 cats and also dogs that are mostly older and often overlooked by others.
She's been doing rescue a while. Burda just turned 50.
"I have been doing rescue since I was 16," she said.
