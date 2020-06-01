Hundreds of people gathered in Alcoa’s Springbrook Park on Monday night for a peaceful protest against racial injustice in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody a week earlier.
The rally, which lasted less than an hour, was organized by Joy Gornto, marketing teacher at Alcoa High School.
Over the weekend, Gornto’s 16-year-old son told her he wanted to join a Knoxville protest.
Gornto told him no because many protests nationwide had turned violent.
But her son’s desire to join protesters made Gornto begin to toss around ideas as to what she could do to contribute to the outcry in a peaceful way.
“I know there is more love in this world than there is hate,” she said. “But right now all we’re seeing is hate, so I just started thinking and looking at all the pictures (and) how they just spoke, and I thought ‘You know what we need? Pictures that show love and not all this hate.’”
Gornto began organizing. She posted in local Facebook groups asking photographers to join her and families of different races and ethnicities at Springbrook Park for a “Photoshoot Against Racism.”
“It’s not a protest,” Gornto said. “It’s just getting pictures of love and friendship and support.”
The photoshoot ended up being attended by more than 300 people — many of them children.
Gornto hopes the photos taken by professional photographers will live in the minds of people, ultimately overshadowing the racist images being spread on social media.
“Those images are in my head, so I can only imagine if I was an African American what I would feel right now,” she said. “So I want them to see images of love and support because I think sometimes we don’t just go up to someone and say, ‘I know we have different racial backgrounds, but I love you. I’m here for you.’”
The photoshoot comes on the heels of a silent vigil hosted by the Blount County chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) in Maryville on Sunday night.
Gornto said the vigil, which was attended by more nearly 800 people, augments the photoshoot to help offer a sense of help for people of color in the community.
“I’m hoping when they see the images they’ll think, ‘Wow there’s a lot of good people in our community. We are blessed because there are a lot of good people who love us in our community, and I feel like if I was in danger I could reach out,’” Gornto said.
Amelia Porter, a former student of Gornto’s, attended the event with her mother and aunt.
After people grouped together for a final photo, Porter addressed the crowd.
“It feels great to have all of these people out to show love and support,” Porter said before leading the crowd in a moment of silence.
