Thousands of pounds of fish brought hundreds of kids to the Alcoa Duck Pond on Saturday for the Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation’s 27th Duck Pond Fishing Derby for Kids.
The event lasted from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and also featured awards, prize drawings and even an inflatable sports game. It was just the first derby in three years, as it was cancelled the past two years due to construction and the COVID-19 pandemic, respectively.
The derby saw a favorable turnout, according to Parks and Rec Superintendent of Recreation Kelly Forster. Organizers planned for around 200 kids, and 221 participated.
“(It was) beyond even what I was expecting today,” Forster said.
Fishers were able to space out safely around the pond, Forster said, trying to lure the 3,000 pounds of catfish stocked for the event. Any type of fish caught counted, though.
“They immediately started catching fish as soon as they started throwing the rods in,” Forster said. “So that was just even more exciting for me when we put it all together and get to see that. And it was all the way around the pond they were catching them.”
“The city is great to close the pond off so that these fish are hungry, so that these kids are successful when they come out here,” she added. “So it’s a great partnership with the city of Alcoa and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency that helps us.”
Nicholas Lee was the overall event champion for “biggest fish” with a 4.9-pound fish, while Cooper Wickert won the “most fish” category with 23.8 total pounds caught.
Winners, in “biggest fish” and “most fish,” respectively, included: Gabriel Small (3.1 pounds) and Sage Cook (10.9 pounds) in the 4-and-under age group; Isaiah Love (4.1) and Brylee Jones (22.5) in ages 5-7; Joe Hearl (3.4) and Nathaniel Howard (12.3) in ages 8-10; Wickert (4.1 and 23.8) in ages 11-12; and Lee (4.9) and Jaden Crawford (22.7) in ages 13-15.
Overall, 394 fish were caught and 714.6 pounds were weighed.
Both Parks and Rec and the Alcoa Middle/High School fishing team had tents at the derby. The team worked the event, with students handling the derby’s weigh-in and scouting for future members, coach J.J. LaRue said.
“This will definitely help us,” LaRue said. “We’ve sparked some interest. People seeing our kids in their jerseys ask a lot of questions. And then there was a bunch of young kids today that caught a lot of fish. Some of these kids were (having) their first time fishing, their first fish caught. So definitely sparks an interest for them.”
Though the event was canceled the past two years and the pandemic isn’t quite over, Parks and Rec had two things going for it with the derby: The organization already had planned 26 prior editions of the event, and the outdoors location lessened COVID worries.
To promote social distancing, organizers ensured participants didn’t clamor around the main tent during drawings and award announcements; instead, many families brought their own lawn chairs.
Forster said the derby was likely Parks and Rec’s biggest event so far this year. With kids plus one or two parents for each, there was about 800 people there at a time, she said.
Parks and Rec is busy planning events for the rest of 2021 while still minding COVID regulations. Forster said it’s important to keep events going for citizens’ mental health.
“We basically try to modify things instead of not doing them,” she said.
