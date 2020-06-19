Work at the Hunt Road Bridge is off to a quick start as most of the structure has been torn down for a six-month Tennessee Department of Transportation process that will replace the bridge and alter roadways close to it.
Contracted crews demolished the bridge starting Sunday, June 13, and are set to finish the teardown by today, June 20.
This required a temporary detour of Alcoa Highway each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Workers are still rough grading on several ramps and the future Tesla Boulevard extension that will connect to Tyson Boulevard, ultimately going under Alcoa Highway.
Work will include driving piles for the foundation of the new bridge and more demolition to create a “runaround” that eventually will redirect the flow of traffic off Alcoa Highway.
Moving traffic to this runaround will allow TDOT to create a new bridge over the new Tyson-Tesla road.
TDOT officials said during the upcoming months, intermittent night lane closures on Alcoa Highway will be required for construction operations.
Grading will continue on all the ramps in the area and AT&T is completing some work in the area as well, they added.
The whole project is set to wrap by December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.