The city of Alcoa announced Friday the Hunt Road bridge is now open after nearly half a year of construction.
Work in the area is still ongoing — including the Tyson Boulevard underpass — but the bridge is mostly complete, the city and state Department of Transportation said in separate announcements.
City officials are asking motorists to use caution in the area.
Details on the project's future timeline will be available in the Saturday, Dec. 5, issue of The Daily Times' e-edition and online at thedailytimes.com.
