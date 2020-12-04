The city of Alcoa announced Friday the Hunt Road bridge is now open after nearly half a year of construction.
Work in the area is still ongoing — including the Tyson Boulevard underpass — but the bridge is mostly complete, the city and state Department of Transportation said in separate announcements.
Bridge work was expected to take about five to six months, according to TDOT’s initial estimates, and has finished according to schedule.
Crews are still working on the underpass that will connect Tyson Boulevard to Tesla Boulevard.
TDOT Communications Director Mark Nagi emailed The Daily Times on Friday that there were no updates on the “other parts” of construction in the area, including the underpass and the on and off ramps.
Hunt Road bridge is a vital connecting route from residential and industrial parts of Alcoa to McGhee Tyson Airport, but it’s just one element of much larger plans TDOT has for area highway improvements.
The rebuilt bridge and the Tyson Boulevard underpass are one part of a seven-phase Alcoa Highway initiative that will take place north of Alcoa’s commercial district through the next five to 10 years.
Two of these — which TDOT calls Phases 5 and 6 — will see most of Alcoa highway near the airport shifted east, a project called the “Alcoa Highway relocation.”
Though it is currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase, TDOT has not provided a definitive completion date for the relocation, given the shifting nature of local transportation needs.
Speed limits on Alcoa Highway near Hunt Road bridge remain 40 mph for the time being.
