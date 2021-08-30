Hurricane Ida is expected to drive up gas prices across the Southeast as Labor Day weekend approaches, the AAA said in a press release.
“Until the power is restored to Gulf Coast refineries, it’s too early to know the full impact of any damage Ida caused on the oil and gas industry, but motorists regionally can expect price fluctuations leading into Labor Day weekend,” AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper said Monday in a press release. “Typically, a Category 4 storm could mean three plus weeks before refineries are back to normal operations, while offshore production is more likely to resume this week.”
Meanwhile, gas prices across the state held steady once again over the past week, according to AAA.
The average price of gas in Tennessee is now $2.85 a gallon — 4 cents less than it was this time last month.
The average gas price in the Knoxville Area Metro is slightly below the state average at $2.84, while the average gas price in Blount County is nearly a full dime below the state average at $2.76.
Tennessee gas prices are considerably lower than the national average, which now sits at $3.15.
