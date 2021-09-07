Tommy Scalf has been hiking the Great Smoky Mountains since he was 8 to 10 years old. Born in East Tennessee, his first mountain experience was a quick trip to the Smokies with his dad, brother and a family friend.
“Well, you know me,” Scalf said, “I love to go backpacking and climbing. I’m an outdoors dude.”
His brother, Dennis, said Scalf played in a muddy ditch with their next-door neighbor as a child, which amused him because of Scalf’s career as a geologist with General Shale Brick.
The company provided the brick for renovations to Neyland Stadium and other buildings around the campus, like the Allen Jones Aquatic Center and Lindsey Nelson Stadium for baseball. Scalf is one of the geologists for General Shale that helped make the composition of that brick.
“I don’t think there’s anything special about me,” Scalf said. “I don’t know that I would find my life interesting if I were someone else. I just kind of like what I like and go at it as hard as I can go.”
He helped find the right material to form the arches that frame former football players’ posters and wrap around the rest of the stadium’s large bowl. Some 80,000 gathered there Thursday for the first game of the season, most likely unaware of the people and the science behind the outer walls that echoed their cheers.
The geologist
“I have to say,” Scalf said. “I have the best job ever. I don’t think I’m cool, but my job is definitely cool.”
Most of his job is traveling around the country to find and test materials from the earth to create different color compositions for brick blends. The type of brick used around the outside of Neyland Stadium and other buildings on the campus can use up to five or six different materials.
He started a computer program for General Shale called a Geographic Information System to keep track of what and where he finds material.
Scalf’s brother, Dennis, said he attributes his and Scalf’s passion for traveling to their parents. “We didn’t spend a lot of money when we went,” he said, “but we would go somewhere.”
Dennis remembered one trip through the mountains when he and Scalf shared the back seat with their grandmother. As young boys do, he said they teased one another and everyone else in the car, singing songs that didn’t make sense and reminding their grandma, who was afraid of heights, how high the mountain rode wound.
Dennis said the teasing went on until she yelled, “I can’t see a thing it’s so loud in here,” and it has been a running joke in their family for years.
Heights don’t seem to bother Scalf; he has completed half of the 14,000-foot hikes in Colorado and about 15 of the ones slightly less than 14,000 feet in that state. He also hiked the volcanic Mount Saint Helens, which rises 8,000 feet before cratering into a horseshoe.
He met a man while hiking there who was cutting timber in the valley the day before it erupted in 1980 and said trees were “lain down like matchsticks” for about 10 miles out from the eruption.
“Tommy has this enthusiasm about him that’s kind of contagious,” said Allen Barnett, one of his hiking partners. “If somebody would have told me I would climb some of the places I’ve climbed, I wouldn’t have believed them. If it hadn’t been for Tommy, I wouldn’t have.”
Barnett said one time, he and Scalf had plans to stay at a campsite, but once they got there, it was full. Someone told them there was another campsite about 3 miles up the mountain, but to be careful because of bear activity.
A bear got so close to them while they were trying to sleep, Barnett said, that he heard it snort and felt it brush against his tent. They managed to yell loud enough that it retreated back to circle the campsite for the rest of the night.
“He’s very intelligent,” Barnett said of Scalf, “I wouldn’t tell him that, but he can’t cook. He can’t even boil water.”
He told a story about the time they pitched a tent in the Smokies when the air was so cold that it froze their coffee. The next morning, Scalf managed to make oatmeal, but a little too thick for Barnett’s taste.
Scalf forgot utensils but found a plastic spoon. The handle broke off the spoon the first time he tried to pull from the sticky, somewhat frozen oats, and the rest of it shattered the second try.
“First time I ever heard him swear,” Barnett said, “I told him, ‘When I finish my oatmeal, I’ll let you use my spoon.’”
Making the brick
Labor Day weekend, Scalf was hiking and camping in the Smokies. He still spends a lot of free time exploring the outdoors, even though on average, 60% of his job requires traveling.
The procurement manager for General Shale, Chris Tipton, explained how the materials Scalf finds across the country turns into the hard brick they create and sell.
First, the company buys or leases a plot of land and Scalf finds out how the layers underneath vary in geologic makeup and thickness. He tests different layers in the ground and comes up with a plan for what to use and how much of it they’ll need for a certain color composition of a brick blend.
They gather piles of varying types of material and compact each down into visibly different layers stacked on top of one another. If a brick requires 30% of one material and 20% of another, the pile would be the same ratio of each material.
The compact pile is transported to a plant, where it will turn into a strong material for building. At the plant, they grind the material up small enough to fall through a mesh screen. Any that doesn’t fall through on the first try is regrinded and sent back until it’s small enough.
From there, it’s mixed with water and pushed through a vacuum chamber that squeezes out the air and compacts the mixture. Then, it goes through another chamber that bonds the material together and pushes everything out as a slab of wet, uncut brick.
Once cut, the soon-to-be-brick is dried out and put through a kiln that can reach temperatures above 2,000 degrees. The temperature will vary based on the type of brick it’s burning.
“Before I started working at General Shale,” Scalf said, “I just thought it was a brick.”
Editor’s Note: Chris Tipton, who is mentioned well down into the story, is the author’s uncle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.