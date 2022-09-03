The Daily Times is launching a column featuring a series of Q & A with a local public development board.
Starting in two weeks, on Sunday, Sept. 18, we will run the first column featuring questions asked by the public and answered by the Industrial Development Board of Blount County.
Members of the public who have questions about the IDB can submit them to editor@thedailytimes.com and put “questions” in the subject line. For verification purposes, please include your name, city or town of residence and phone number. That information will only be used for verification and will not be published.
The IDB answers will be featured each week for four weeks starting on Sept. 18. Readers may submit questions for the IDB between Sunday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Oct. 2.
This Q & A will be focused on operations of the IDB and its role in community development. To make sure this Q & A represents questions from the community at large, please limit the number of questions each week. If we receive multiple submissions, we will prioritize those most frequently asked.
Topics relating to the IDB include, but are not limited to the:
• greenway extension from Knoxville to Townsend and the businesses located on the route
• Pellissippi Place development
• Pellissippi Parkway
• other infrastructure projects like Singleton Station Road and Louisville Road
• work based learning and programs for educating students on careers in local businesses
• Amazon
• Smith & Wesson
• businesses located in industrial parks
• IDB’s role in development, like providing space in Pellissippi Place for mixed-use buildings
• how the IDB decides where and how to spend money from the cities and county
• how members of the board are decided, who gets to serve, length of time for terms and whether or not board members are paid
• future developments in Springbrook or downtown Maryville
• and other community development projects going on around the area.
If you have questions about another public organization, board or leader, let us know who you would like to ask questions next in a limited weekly column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.