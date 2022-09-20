An old brick house that is falling apart between downtown Maryville and Maryville College has the attention from real estate investors who plan to start fixing some of its broken pieces.
Because of the historical location of the home, boards of the city of Maryville have reviewed and signed off on changes proposed to the property. Off an otherwise polished and historical street, the home contrasts with the surrounding neighborhood and has stood in question for decades.
Information from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury shows Isabella James LLC purchased the property, at 404 High Street, in June for $125,000. In an application for repairs submitted to the Downtown Design Review Board, the investors state they want to bring the home back “to its original splendor.”
Having first received a sign-off from the DDRB, the Maryville Planning Commission validated the DDRB’s decision during their monthly meeting on Monday.
During Monday’s meeting, Land Development Administrator Jillian Love said the investors plan to renovate the building into short-term rentals, primarily for visiting families of MC students.
“I’m actually glad to see it,” Chair Keri Prigmore said. “Because this is one of my favorite homes. Growing up as a child, it’s one that I remember being there... It’s iconic for this area.”
Councilman Fred Metz asked if the building was structurally sound. Several years ago, it wasn’t, Deputy Development Services Director Jordan Clark responded. But the former owners repaired parts of the building when it was condemned to keep it from collapsing.
Clark said at this stage, the structure is in questionable shape, and the improvements proposed by the real estate investors are welcomed.
“I wish them all the luck in the world,” Metz said. “This is really going to be a challenge.”
Restoring history
Development Services staff noted in comments to the planning commission that the property was built in 1874 by a popular mason of that time — David Jones. Pulling information from a National Register of Historic Places Nomination Form, staff stated that Jones operated a brick manufacturing company.
He used his brick company to build the house on High Street, as well as to manufacture brick for the construction of “many notable buildings in Maryville,” staff added.
Former Maryville Mayor W.T. Parham, from the 1860s, and MC professor E.B. Waller later purchased the home from Jones in 1880. UT libraries noted that Parham and Waller contributed to the design of the building.
Several parts of the home have been removed at some point during its history: a front brick porch and walk-in bay window.
Renovations to certain buildings in older parts of Maryville require historical evidence in order to receive a sign-off from the city.
While the date the porch was removed is unknown, city staff stated it was added around the end of World War I. Originally a one story porch with a ceiling, the current investors plan to reconstruct the porch so it has a functional first and second level — the second level with no cover. Old photos, although not time stamped, show that the porch had a functional second level before the entire porch was removed.
Isabella James LLC plans to start with repairs to the brick façade and gaps in the back wall. Along with rebuilding the front brick porch, the investors want to reconstruct the bay window area that has been replaced with patio doors.
However, recreating historically accurate structures can have more puzzle pieces than other types of developments. Like other real estate investors or developers who take on similar projects, Isabella Jones LLC has conducted research and then found contemporary solutions to recreate the history.
Finding brick that matches the original façade has been one of those challenges. The investors plan to hire a mason who is skilled at recreating brick façade from a different time period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.