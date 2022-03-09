It started over breakfast at Midland Restaurant, and while he declines to name the community leaders that invited him, Randy Massey was intrigued by their query.
Would he, as a successful Blount County businessman, philanthropist and real estate magnate, be willing to turn his considerable financial and entrepreneurial efforts toward revitalizing downtown Maryville?
Massey is, if nothing else, plainspoken. He promised nothing and still offers no guarantees that his efforts will be successful. He acknowledges that he faces disapproval from some corners for those efforts, but he’s taken his fair share of criticism over the years in both public and private.
More than anything else, he told The Daily Times recently, his decision to step up was made out of a desire to give back to the community that’s been his home for his entire life.
“This is a labor of love,” he said. “There are a lot better ways to make money, but I went to Maryville College. I graduated from Maryville College. My great-grandfather graduated from Maryville College. I’ve always loved Maryville, so when the powers that be — guys that have always helped me — asked, ‘Could you help us a little?,’ I thought, ‘I’ll give it a shot.’ I may fail, but we’ll fight a good fight.”
He acknowledges that bringing renewal to downtown Maryville won’t happen overnight, but he’s in his element when he sets his sights on long-term goals. Massey Electric, the company on which he built his fortune, was founded by his father, Dennie Massey, in 1957. When Randy Massey took over as CEO in 1986, it was already one of the most respectable commercial electric companies in East Tennessee, and it’s only gotten bigger.
The company launched a construction division, and in 1993, Massey opened Cherokee Millwright and Mechanical, a company sold in 2017 for an undisclosed sum to EMCOR Group, a Connecticut-based company. The three operations were managed under the umbrella of the Massey Group, and along the way, he began to dabble in real estate.
Stock Creek Properties — which recently purchased The Daily Times building on East Harper Avenue for $2.2 million — is a partnership between Massey and partner Joe Zappa that was founded in 1992. Massey’s 50% share is owned by Massey Properties, an LLC comprised of Massey; his wife, Angela; and his son, Conner. That company purchased the Ruby Tuesday headquarters at 333 E. Harper Ave. in downtown Maryville for $2.6 million in January 2021.
Finally, there’s Southern Cross Real Estate Group, another partnership with local realtor David Shanks, which owns a number of downtown properties, including the Exitech building at 102 E. Broadway Ave.; the former armory/warehouse/skating rink building at 496 Ellis Ave.; the River of Life World Outreach Building at 123 W. Broadway Ave.; and the Trotter building at 121 W. Broadway, home of the recently opened Bella Italian restaurant.
Each of the aforementioned properties, Massey said, are in various stages of development, but he’s not talking about facelifts and small modifications. He and his team spent months traveling around the country, taking stock of towns that brought renewed life to blighted or sluggish downtown areas, and before moving forward with many of the purchases, he said, they put together a strategic plan to target what, exactly, will be most beneficial for downtown Maryville.
“We didn’t really talk to the city planners; we talked to the people who put the money in, and they all had a resounding theme: You’ve got to have something for people to do, you’ve got to have people living downtown, and you’ve got to have good restaurants to draw people downtown,” he said. “We went to Waco, Texas, where Chip and Joanna Gaines made investments through their brand, Magnolia. We went to Asheville (North Carolina), we went to Greenville (South Carolina), we went to Abingdon (Virginia). We wanted to see what brought those towns back to life, and we took a lot of notes, and we came back and said, ‘Here’s what we have to do. We’ve got to create things for people to do, and we’ve got to create living spaces, because the Millennium Generation doesn’t want to mow yards.’
“That was our thought process. We outlined what we wanted to start with, and we moved forward.”
Ruby Tuesday corporate headquarters
The Ruby Tuesday building has two sections, according to property records: 16,598 square feet, built in 1964, and 45,2220 square feet built in 1988. Ruby Tuesday acquired the building from Union Planters Bank for more than $1.4 million in April 2003, but the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed 185 restaurants in late 2020. The following February, Massey Properties acquired the building, and Massey brought Shanks on board as a partner to both shoulder the costs and to protect the investment in through a co-owner younger than himself, Massey said.
At the time of its sale, The Daily Times reported that the concept of a “boutique hotel” had been discussed by the Downtown Maryville Association, and that was indeed the goal when he purchased it, Massey added. However, advisers in the hospitality industry impressed upon him the need for such a project to have at least 70 rooms in order to turn a profit, and no matter the number of renderings designed by various architects, there was no way to plan for more than 38 rooms, he added.
“I said, ‘David, this isn’t going to work,’ but then Smith & Wesson called and asked, ‘Could you rent us some space while our headquarters is being built?’ Now, downtown needs a hotel, but that’s a whole other story. It has to be a different kind of hotel. In the meantime, we said, ‘Let’s rent it to Smith & Wesson.’”
While Smith & Wesson’s new corporate facility is being built in Partnership Park North, off Proffitt Springs Road, the company’s advance team has taken up residence on the fourth floor of the Ruby Tuesday building. Massey’s team then fielded a call from the San Jose, California based computer technology company iXsystems, which was interested in acquiring the data center on the bottom floor of the structure.
“The data center in that thing is unbelievable. Ruby Tuesday spent millions on it, and iXsystems asked if we would like to rent it to them,” Massey said. “Now, they’ve taken all the floors but the fourth, and when Smith & Wesson move to their new headquarters, they’re going to take that floor as well. They’re talking about 300 plus people in that building, I believe.”
The Daily Times building
Massey is as nostalgic for the Maryville of years gone by as the next hometown boy (or girl), but he’s also a pragmatist — and no matter the attachment to some of the properties he’s acquired, not all of them will stay the same … or even stay standing, he warned.
“Some of the downtown buildings have not been taken care of, and they’re going to be tough to save because of new seismic regulations and rules in the 2018 building codes,” he said. “I hope people are ready for some of them to come down — like The Daily Times building. You can love it all you want, but I can’t save that one. Will some people be angry? Yes sir. But the majority of people, after we build something new there, will probably say, ‘This is so much better.’”
Right now, the plan for “something new” is a residential facility in one form or another. Whether it will be condominiums or apartments is still up in the air, but one thing Massey is adamant about: A vibrant downtown needs residents.
The goal is to relocate newspaper operations by August, at which point the building, first constructed in 1942 by former owner Clyde Emert, will come down. Massey and Zappa are currently working with MBI Enterprises, a Knoxville-based architectural and engineering firm, to determine how to best take advantage of the views while tackling elevation issues.
“It has beautiful views that are spectacular, plus immediate access to the Greenbelt and the library,” he said. “We hope to put a small retail strip in the bottom of that thing that will draw people — a pizza joint, an ice cream joint, maybe even a bicycle rental facility where if you live here, you can bike over to the new Springbrook Center, or if you live somewhere else, you can bike to downtown.”
River of Life building
Of all of the properties in which Massey is involved, Maryville residents will see the most immediate action at 123 W. Broadway. With Bella leasing the space next door, Massey and Zappa envision a bakery-style sandwich shop on the other side of the alley, with a pergola beneath which diners can sit outside.
“We want to talk to the city (of Maryville) about using the alley to set some tables out and put a pergola over, and we’re submitting a drawing this month for it,” he said. “We don’t want to block it, but we do want to utilize it, because people like to eat outside. The bakery will be used to make custom sandwiches, breads and baked goods, and if the city approves of our plans, renovation should start in the next 60 days.
“A lot of what we’re doing is a collaboration between us and the city. Of all the places I’ve been around the country, the City of Maryville is the best as far as planning inspectors go. They don’t bend the rules when the rules are there, but they do use common sense when applying them, which is not always something everybody else does.”
Neither does he want favoritism, he insists. And neither does the city want to give it — for a public alley pergola by Massey or to any individual developer, said City of Maryville Public Services Director Angie Luckie.
“The normal process for putting out a request for proposals on City-owned property is generally initiated when a developer approaches us and says they are interested and have a concept in mind,” Luckie wrote in an email. “At that time, we do a public request with a deadline about a month out. (City) Council then reviews the proposals that were submitted and selects the one they think is most in line with the City’s vision and goals.
“The concept does not have to be a full-blown design. I always make sure that the developers that have said they are interested, get the request whether they happen to see it in the public format or not."
When a single investor like Massey steps up to the plate, there’s always going to be criticism from certain sectors, and it’s already started, he noted: Social media posts have accused him of “playing Monopoly” with downtown Maryville, an accusation he takes umbrage with.
“I’m not playing; I want everybody here to win, and I don’t think any of us will unless we put some new investment in downtown,” he said. “Our downtown has gotten long in the tooth, and I don’t want it to continue to disintegrate.”
Exitech building
Of all the properties with his name attached to them, the piece at 102 E. Broadway is proving to be the most challenging. The exterior stucco had to be removed to determine the viability of the structure, and while various businesses have inquired about leasing it for retail space, it’s on the back burner for now, until the bakery project in the River of Life building is complete.
The good news is that with three floors and 18,600 square feet, it likely won’t be empty long. That’s the biggest takeaway from all of Massey’s projects: There’s movement, and that in turn spurs other movement. Take, for example, the recent rehabilitation of the old J&K Grocery building at 205 E. Court St., or the sale of The Palace Theater at 113 W. Broadway, which finally sold last month after being on the market for a decade.
“Until we bought Bella downtown, these buildings weren’t moving,” Massey said. “And frankly, a lot of what we’ve done so far has gotten a negative connotation. When I bought the old Sullivan’s building, I was attacked for putting Sullivan’s out of business, but that’s not true. Charles Irvine (the owner of Sullivan’s Downtown) wanted to retire. And then when we were renovating it, we got criticized by people saying it wasn’t historically accurate.
“But afterward, we got very little criticism. What we did get was a ton of emails thanking us for doing it, so you have to look at the good and forget the bad.”
The initial success of Bella, as well as a growing buzz about the plans by various Massey-related entities, has spurred renewed interest by other downtown business owners: An informal downtown investment group was set up with the facilitation of Blount Partnership, and members meet informally every other month, Massey said.
“It’s people who own buildings or who are making investments in downtown,” he said. “We take the people who want to improve downtown and see what we can do to help them. I don’t want to own downtown by any means, because I’ve got enough stuff.
“But what I do want to do, if you own a building downtown and you have some ideas or need some help, is to give it to you or put you in contact with people who can lease your building or develop your building.”
That unity, he added, also helps get other developers, investors and business owners on the same page: revitalizing downtown Maryville while maintaining its charm and acknowledging the existing businesses that have been linchpins of commerce there even in economically depressed times. Massey lauds those establishments, but for downtown to grow, he said, more are needed.
“We need something for people to do downtown. We need people living downtown, which is very important. And we need the restaurants and activity downtown,” he said. “When someone wants us to help them figure out what to do with their building or business, we ask them, ‘Out of those three, which model does your building fit?’
“I think we can make it a really nice, viable downtown. Will it be a Knoxville or a Greenville? No, but we don’t want it to be. We want it to be Maryville, so we’ll see what happens. It all may be for nothing, but I do know this: You’ve got to make downtown somewhere you want to be. We’ve got a good group of people behind us, and we’ll just keep marching forward until we can’t march any further.”
