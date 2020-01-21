Investigators with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force arrested two men following two traffic stops over the weekend after officers said they found illegal drugs during both stops.
On Friday at 11:04 p.m., officers with the Maryville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Aluminum Avenue and pulled over Isaac Lee Williams, 30, Burns St., Alcoa.
During the stop, investigators with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force seized 34.7 grams of crack cocaine and 2.8 grams of marijuana, according to a press release from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
Narcotics investigators arrested Williams, and charged him with possession of a Schedule II substance for resale and possession of a Schedule VI substance. Williams was released on Monday on bonds totaling $26,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. Jan 22.
At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, a Blount County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop over a possible impaired driver on Sevierville Road near Temple Road.
Investigators with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force responded, and a search of Seth Montgomery Powell’s vehicle turned up 1 gram of heroin, 23 grams of methamphetamine, 14.7 grams of crack cocaine, and 46.3 grams of marijuana, according to the release. Investigators also seized $1,351 in alleged illegal drug proceeds and a 2004 Chevy Impala.
Investigators arrested Powell, 34, Knoxville, and charged him with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance for resale, possession of a Schedule I substance for resale, possession of a Schedule II substance for resale, and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance for resale.
Powell was being held on bonds totaling $120,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. Jan 22. Powell may face additional charges.
The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is comprised of deputies from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office along with officers from the Alcoa Police and Maryville Police departments.
