Townsend’s short autumn celebration season kicked off in earnest Friday with Smoky Mountain Fall Festival, now a two-day event.
Two hours after opening up parking at 10 a.m., the field beside the Smoky Mountain Outdoor Center was buzzing with visitors and vendors.
Tommy Presnell, SMOC owner and event organizer, held a walkie-talkie on Friday when he talked to The Daily Times.
“We’re just trying to bring business to Townsend with the multiday festival,” Presnell said, pointing out several vendors from Louisiana who came for the weekend and booked a night at local hotels.
Typically the event would only last from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on a Saturday in October, but Presnell said organizers wanted to try another day. During a time when COVID-19 positive cases are still rising in the county, he said the event was a good opportunity to get outdoors.
“It was uncertain,” he said, noting planning for the 2020 event had to factor in the coronavirus. “But it looks like we’ve got a pretty good turnout.”
This is the first year the festival presented music on a big stage with a sound system that echoed off the nearby hills, Presnell said, as Artistic Bean owner and musician Ashley Hepperly played worship songs and Dolly Parton and Leonard Cohen covers in the background.
He personally recommended not only the bands that were slated to play until the event closed at 7 p.m. Friday but also the apple butter booth run by Corryton residents Tom and Beck Mowdy, of Mowdy’s Fruit Butter.
Former DENSO engineer Tom Mowdy on Friday stirred a steaming cauldron of apple butter, a craft passed down from his mother.
“I put it out on a saucer and if the water separates from the edge of it, it’s not done,” he said, explaining his process. “You can continue cooking it until it gets thicker, like my grandmother did: You could cut it with a knife. It tasted good but it was thick. I like mine a little thinner than that.”
The Mowdys have been going to festivals for 10 years and recently had several events canceled because of COVID-19. They were thankful to be able to set up a tent at the festival and want to do other Townsend events before the season is over.
Michael Ensor of Valraven Forge, a Knox County blacksmith, was beating mild steel into pokers and spatulas. The Knoxville resident learned of the event just a week before and was busy cranking an antique bellows and exchanging jokes with festival attendees.
Ensor has worked with steel for 32 years since he apprenticed in Germany. He’s learned about the Smoky Mountain Fall Festival from other events.
“This is our second event this year because of COVID,” Ensor said, noting he’s been festival hopping for nearly seven years. “Everything’s been shut down.”
But he also was thankful to be welcomed in Townsend. “It’s a nice little event,” he said, before he beat a piece of steel on an anvil while attendees watched.
Today, Oct. 31, the event also will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Presnell said 2020 already is slated to bring about twice as many visitors to the field at 209 Wears Valley Road as it did in 2017.
