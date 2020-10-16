All chambers matters for all courts in the Blount County system have been suspended indefinitely, Presiding Judge Pro Tempore David R. Duggan announced in an amended order provided to The Daily Times on Friday.
The previous order, filed March 14, was further amended to include the new stipulations. All matters originally handled in the chambers will now be required to take place digitally, via Zoom or other electronic means, such as telephone or email, or in the courtroom itself.
Anyone entering the Justice Center or Juvenile Court must also engage in self-screening questions prior to entry. If they answer “yes” to any of the questions, they may not enter the Justice Center or Juvenile Court unless they’ve contacted and received clearance to work from their health provider and provided evidence of that clearance to an applicable court clerk.
As previously ordered and reemphasized in the new amendments, attorneys are not allowed to physically enter the Justice Center or Juvenile Court to contact or approach a judge. Those matters should be handled by email or telephone.
If an attorney has to stay away from the court buildings due to answering “yes” to any of the pre-screening questions, they will be given an automatic continuance of on any case for which they can’t be present, the amended order states.
Concerning why the amended order was made, Duggan told The Daily Times in an email that the court system has recently faced issues regarding COVID-19.
“In the past month plus, including in recent days, we have had a problem with persons having COVID symptoms and being tested, yet coming into our courts without telling us, only to find out later that they have tested positive,” Duggan said.
