All chambers matters for all courts in the Blount County system have been suspended indefinitely, Presiding Judge Pro Tempore David R. Duggan announced in an amended order provided to The Daily Times on Friday.
The previous order, filed March 14, was amended to include the new stipulations. All matters originally handled in the chambers will now be required to take place digitally, via Zoom or other electronic means, such as telephone or email, or in the courtroom itself.
Anyone entering the Justice Center or Juvenile Court must also engage in self-screening questions prior to entry.
As previously ordered and reemphasized in the amended order, attorneys are not allowed to physically enter the Justice Center or Juvenile Court to contact or approach a judge.
