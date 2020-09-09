Alcoa leaders could experiment with something they’ve never done before come Oct. 1: livestreamed meetings.
The city’s boards and commissions have been meeting largely on Zoom videoconferencing software since COVID-19 restrictions came down from Gov. Bill Lee’s office in March. Those restrictions mandated meetings be held electronically and somehow broadcast to the public, even if it was two days later.
Since then, restrictions on how many people can be in a single space have changed, opening up some local government meeting venues to be more public friendly.
But since Alcoa has limited space and some of its commissioners are more at risk of infection because of their age, the city has held meetings almost exclusively via Zoom for about five months.
The rules change Oct. 1, however, after Lee signed Executive Order No. 60, which provides governments with some new stipulations if they want to continue gathering online.
Now, Alcoa leaders face a decision: Bring all commissioners back to normal, pre-virus in-person meetings or allow some commissioners to meet in person and others to tune in electronically.
According to the new order, if they take the electronic route, they’re going to have to livestream the meeting.
“A lot of people are trying to figure out how to get as close together as they can,” City Attorney Stephanie Coleman said in an interview Wednesday. “But, given the demographic of some of our commissioners, they are still trying to socially distance. We’re trying to respect that.”
Although he prefers in-person meetings, Commissioner Ken White said Wednesday that the technological hill has not been too hard to climb for him.
“I prefer to be as a group with people. We have to honor the space rule, and especially since I’m in my 80s now, that’s in a prime group to get sick with this,” White said.
By October, Coleman said officials hope to have a system where commissioners can be physically present at a meeting space or attend online, all while the meeting is livestreamed to the public.
Since March, no Alcoa meeting has been livestreamed, only posted in audio files on the city’s website. But officials are going to try it.
Coleman and Alcoa IT Supervisor Shane Creasy said they’re even working on a feature where the public would be able to both watch the stream and potentially even give some form of live input, something that’s not required by the new order.
“If this keeps going, that’s a November goal if we can get it set up,” Coleman said, adding that may mean people request in advance to participate, are given some kind of access code and will be given time to address leaders during the stream.
Regardless, the pressure to return to some form of meeting normalcy is there, even though the state continues to support governments that want to stay distanced.
“I want you to consider going back to a live meeting with at least three of you there,” City Manager Mark Johnson told commissioners Tuesday.
Three would be a quorum. That’s important because, if the livestream failed, any commissioner not physically present wouldn’t be able to vote, Coleman said.
Other local governments already have adopted various methods to meet this, even before order No. 60 came through: Friendsville has been doing Facebook live meetings and Maryville broadcast a council meeting on YouTube live once.
Blount government gives the public Zoom meeting IDs before going live.
“Everybody’s in a different place right now,” Coleman said of Alcoa’s leaders. “It sort of seems like they’re moving the ball on us all the time, but it’s OK. No one knew going into this what it would continue to look like and how it would evolve.”
She explains this latest move on the state’s part assumes local governments had the time to figure out a way to streamline their broadcast abilities. Now it’s time to put those abilities into practice.
Executive Order No. 60 will be effective through Oct. 28 for the time being.
