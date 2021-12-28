Joe Gordon was 5 years old when his father caught a garter snake in their neighbor’s yard in St. Louis, and more than 30 years later he’s still fascinated by what he knows many people consider “creepy, crawly creatures.”
That interest is fueling both his work as a professor of theology at Johnson University in Knoxville and a project with the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont to study snakes in the region.
“We really are just hoping to see who is around,” Gordon said of the project that began in October with Tremont.
He has been informally monitoring another region in Knox County over the past year and found a “nice biodiverse snake community,” with species including the Eastern garter, smooth earth, DeKay’s brown, ringneck, black racer, corn, rat, rough green and Eastern black kingsnake.
“In East Tennessee you often end up with people discarding roofing tin or other things like that in random hollers,” Gordon noted, and he will lift those coverings to “check to see whether anybody is around.”
In 2015 Gordon was finishing his doctoral work on Johnson’s campus in Kissimmee, Florida, when he began more formal studies of snakes and connecting with snake conservation organizations as a way to rest his mind from work on his doctoral dissertation and his first full year of teaching
He participated in community science initiatives with the Georgia-based Orianne Society, including events called “Places You’ve Never Herped,” herpetology being the study of reptiles and amphibians.
On one winter survey they found the shed of an Eastern indigo snake approaching 7 feet long.
Hissy fit
Through a connection with another snake conservation group, Project Simus, Gordon was able to find a baby southern hognose snake crossing a sandy road in October 2018. “It was a transcendent experience to see it, and not just to see it, to watch its behavior,” he said.
“Hognose snakes have a lot of personality,” and while the behavior is more typical of the eastern than southern variety, he explained, “They’ll often play dead when they’re accosted. That’s their defense mechanism. That’s how helpless a snake is.”
He recommends looking online for videos of “eastern hognose snake playing dead,” not attempting to reproduce their response to stress.
“It’s hilarious. They go into this convulsing death roll and flip so their bellies are sticking up and they open their mouth and their tongue hangs out,” he said. “And you can pick it up and set it back aright and it will turn itself over immediately. It’s not super convincing.”
“No native North American snake could accurately be characterized as aggressive,” Gordon said, explaining that when a snake is worried that it is going to die it will fight for its life.
The baby he found was just about 8 inches long and didn’t go that far but reacted to his presence. “It did huff and puff at me,” he said. “It didn’t strike at me, but it was like it had a little hissy fit.”
The snake was shaped almost like a sausage, he said, with an upturned snout and a cream-colored body, with a striking orange and brown pattern on its back and blue speckles. “It was one of the most adorable animals that I’ve ever seen,” Gordon said. “They are just objectively cute animals.”
While Gordon estimates he could find up to 20 species of snakes with his new study in Tennessee, the hognose isn’t one of them.
Tremont connection
Gordon came to Tennessee in the summer of 2019 and with a friend attended Tremont’s Reptiles and Amphibians course, part of the Southern Appalachian Naturalist Certification Program.
“I just loved the course,” Gordon said. “It allows you to engage the national park in a special way that you can’t really if you don’t have the right permission.”
For example, they went to Cades Cove at night to see amphibians, many of which breed in a pond by the Methodist church. “We may have seen spotted salamander larvae,” he said. Ditches in the woods near Abrams Creek were full of newts, and they heard gray treefrogs calling to each other.
“It’s a special experience to be in that place without hundreds of cars,” Gordon noted.
He has completed four more courses in the SANCP and is registered for another in February.
Gordon emphasizes that he is not a professional herpetologist, although he has been learning about reptiles and interacting with them for 31 years. Last year he became a certified master herpetologist with the Amphibian Foundation.
Tremont hosts many community science projects, from monitoring salamanders to tagging monarch butterflies, and will work with Gordon on his snake study, which is at an undisclosed location Gordan said is at a lower elevation than Tremont’s campus in the national park or Cades Cove.
The method is a cover-board study, placing plywood and roofing aluminum in strategic locations and checking at regular intervals. The boards are place where forest meets field, providing an inviting shelter not only for snakes but other kinds of animals that might be food for them.
“They can come up underneath these pieces of cover — plywood and roofing aluminum — and find the kind of thermal sweet spot, the right temperature that they want to be in, and they don’t have to be exposed to any predators, like raptors, like fox or birds of prey or mammals that might want to eat them as well.”
One piece of roofing tin already was on the land when Gordan placed his boards, and he saw two corn snakes that day.
With no arms to build their own shelters, snakes often find human-built structures such as wood piles inviting. “We basically build outstanding snake condos that are as good or better than anything they can find out in the woods, and also we bring in all their food,” with food waste attracting rodents.
“When they use what we’ve made it’s often easy and good for them, unless there are snake-human encounters, which often does not go well for the snake,” he noted.
This month Gordon and Walt Peterson, a graduate of the SANCP, checked on boards placed in October. They saw one corn snake, which Gordon is pretty sure is one of the same snakes he saw earlier. Under the covers he also spotted three white-footed mice, two cotton rats and a shew. Snakes will not only feast on rodents but also use their tunnels, he explained.
“We’ll really start checking them regularly in the springtime, ideally once a week, maybe more than that,” he said.
Gordon uses a “snake stick,” a golf club with a hook instead of a head, to slide under one side of the cover and hold it up while he scans the ground and photographs what he finds. He’s also taking temperature readings.
“I probably won’t do too much actual snake catching,” he said. “If you don’t have to handle them, you don’t have to disturb them, that’s better.”
As a boy Gordon had a captive-bred corn snake. Now he has Hermes, a captive-bred Honduran milk snake he bought at a serpentarium in St. Cloud, Florida. “Any snake that I find in the wild I interact with briefly, get pictures of and then send it on its way, because it belongs where it is,” he said.
Hermes
Just under 4 feet long, Hermes makes a good pet. She eats every 7-10 days, and Gordon doesn’t have to take her for walks, but he ensures she gets out to explore and play for enrichment. “She doesn’t make any noise; she doesn’t smell; she’s super clean,” he said.
“She is a beautiful, super sweet snake,” Gordon said. “She’s an excellent snake for helping people get acclimated to snakes.”
Students don’t forget when he takes her to his theology classes. “They’re excellent as a teaching tool,” he said.
“I use her to teach about the goodness and the freedom of non-human creatures ... I use her to talk about what’s possible for human beings,” Gordon said, giving examples of all the ways to group snakes, such as by common and scientific names. She made an appearance last month during a discussion about culture in his “God and the Human Person” class.
Gordon understands that the movement of a snake can trigger a neurological response and it “creeps people out,” but he finds it fascinating to watch, just as many enjoy watching birds.
Spiritual connection
In 2016 Gordon began helping with a Facebook group that provides snake identification. “Very few people in the United States of America can identify any snakes; lots who think they can can’t,” he said. Through the site he found many people who began with a fear of snakes came to be fascinated by them.
“It saves so many snake lives. It’s actually one of the only good things about Facebook,” he said.
“It was literally changing people’s lives,” helping them to have wonder about the world and see its beauty, Gordon said. “That’s what my day job actually is. That’s philosophical work, but it’s also the work of spiritual formation.”
Christians, if they believe the testimony of Scripture, “they have to be committed to believing in the goodness and the beauty of the created world,” the professor said. “My experience is that a lot of American Christians are not committed to that, but it’s not a really hard sell with my students.”
Gordon recently received approval to offer a new course in spring 2023 called “Creaturely Theology,” which will combine field biology on campus with theological reflection. Students will collect data on the plants and animals, and they will reflect on the place of those species in God’s creation. The professor said they’ll learn about and practice what Christians call “creation care,” including conservation, land stewardship and other relevant issues.
The professor said he’s not aware of another course that does what he is proposing. “I have a lot of students who are quite excited about it,” he said.
Gordon’s also hoping to take them to Tremont for a weekend as part of the course.
