“When I started high school they told me you can do anything you want, you can be everything you want; the only things you need are good grades and to do well on the ACT,” Alan Miramontes Flores said.
He was a senior at Bearden High School as the Tennessee Promise scholarship program was starting in 2015, and he had a 4.0 GPA and ACT score of 25.
“It still wasn’t enough,” he said.
Although he had lived in the Knoxville area since he was in seventh grade, his family had come to America from Mexico when he was 9 and overstayed their visas.
His junior year of high school he was protected from deportation under theDeferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, allowed to work and have a driver’s license. But he was pulled from a dual enrollment class because he would have been required to pay out-of-state tuition, $2,000. When he began applying to colleges he discovered he also was ineligible for state and federal student aid.
Through the support of a high school counselor he found his way to Maryville College and financial aid that would make it possible for him to earn a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry in 2019. Now he works for the college as an enrollment counselor while earning a master’s degree in educational leadership through Lincoln Memorial University.
Thursday night, Feb. 16, Miramontes Flores shared his story as part of a forum on campus cosponsored by the college and Welcoming Immigrant Neighbors — Blount County chapter, titled “Experiences of Immigrant Children in East Tennessee Schools.”
Moderator Doug Sofer, a WIN-BC board member and MC associate professor of history, said the education event wasn’t about answering academic questions or scoring political points. He recalled the words of filmmaker Paola Mendoza in a 2011 appearance on the campus that any policy that involves people “should treat people like human beings.” Sofer said, “That’s where we need to begin to have that conversation.”
Living in fear
Jose, whose last name was not given, came to the United States nearly a decade ago from Honduras, where the family struggled although his father was an engineer. Name-calling was regular part of his high school experience in Tennessee.
“I remember on a regular basis being called discriminatory names, and I remember being called a beaner a lot of times,” said Jose, who currently is working toward a double major in environmental studies and Spanish with a minor in international studies at MC.
“This is not the way humans should treat each other, people should treat each other,” he said.
Even the way people looked at his family in a store made him uncomfortable.
Then in 2016 the situation began to feel dangerous for his family. News reports began of raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and deportations that separated families.
“I remember being afraid of going out anywhere,” Jose said.
His mother decided the family members would go only to church and the grocery store, nowhere else. When someone rear-ended their car, they didn’t report it to the police.
“Our mental construct of the world is don’t ask for help because it could put you in trouble instead,” Jose explained.
“We were afraid of the police during this time,” he said. “We never truly felt safe being outside the confines of our house.”
Trauma’s effects
Psychology professor Ariane Schratter asked the audience in Fayerweather Hall to consider the types of situations that would drive parents to take the risk of leaving their country, such as extreme violence, hunger and economic hardship.
“Not only are they taking the risks of leaving a place they’ve known, the journey itself can be fraught with danger,” explained Schratter, who coordinates a developmental psychology major with a child trauma and resilience track.
When children experience trauma it manifests in behavior, she explained, sharing brain scans. In a child who hasn’t experienced trauma the active parts of the brain are in the frontal lobe, which governs things like planning, impulse control and understanding consequences.
The brain of a child who has experienced trauma or abuse is primed for survival, the “fight or flight” impulse that makes them vigilant for threats. If children don’t know if their parents are safe, where they will sleep at night or when their next meal might be, their mental resources are going toward survival. They don’t have as much left for relationships and cognition.
“The good news is we can stop the effect, we can change it, when we help buffer the stress,” Schratter said. The earlier that happens, the better, she said, but “it’s not too late for any of us.”
System influences
She noted, however, that a child who is inattentive may be seen as defiant and face punishment for that behavior. She began posing questions about what might be different if we began with curiousity about what is driving behavior and asking things like whether children need mental health support, in what language, and whether it is accessible without fear or stigma.
What if not only schools took such an approach, but law enforcement, first responders, the justice system, hospitals and physicians, she asked. “Is it a heavy lift? Yes, but I think we can get there,” Schratter said.
Answering questions from the audience Jose and Miramontes Flores shared more of their experiences and their families’.
Jose explained that even though he was enrolled in classes for English language learners, he couldn’t comprehend his math class and failing the English exam multiple times was demoralizing. Miramontes Flores explained that when his family moved from Indiana to Tennessee, he had to prove by a test that he knew English well enough to attend his neighborhood school, or he would have been bused to another.
Both young men became choked with emotion as they described not being able to see grandparents before they died. For Miramontes Flores that came just months before he received permanent resident status and was allowed to travel to Mexico, although is mother still cannot go back to visit.
Jose talked about his parents’ sacrifices for their children, describing that his mother “told my grandmother that one day we’ll see each other again and we’ll be able to hug, and that day never came.”
“Let’s not look at this the way that politicians want us to look at this. Let’s look at the human side,” Jose said as the forum was ending. “Let’s not deny other people a chance at the American dream.”
Schratter concluded by reminding people not to underestimate the power of one person or of compassion.
To learn more about WIN-BC email President Sherry Brewer at winblountcounty@gmail.com.
