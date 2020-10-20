The first time Ruth Russell Jobe ever voted in a presidential election is still relatively fresh in her memory. That’s because it was 2016 when she was 91.
Jobe will turn 96 on Dec. 1 and has moved from her own home into assisted living, at Brookdale Sandy Springs in Maryville. Blount County election officials go to nursing facilities like Brookdale to give residents the chance to cast their votes. The process is like absentee voting, explained an election official who was on hand early Tuesday, when Jobe cast her second presidential vote.
This year, due to COVID-19, employees at Brookdale and other facilities were deputized and trained to take the absentee votes from each resident by going room to room.
Jobe was adamant that she get to participate in the process.
Her motivation back in 2016 was to help elect the country’s first female president, she said. There is the chance this time to elect the first female vice president, she pointed out.
“I sure hope so,” she said after casting her ballot for the 2020 election. There were 40 Brookdale residents doing their civic duty.
With her “I voted” sticker displayed on her shirt, Jobe explained that she has only voted a total of three times; twice for president and in one other election. She comes from a family that is predominantly Republican.
She was the subject of a story in The Daily Times back in 2016, and said then she had never voted before because the people around her talked politics incessantly and she was tired of it.
Jobe was born in Blount County and attended Lanier High School. She has three sisters and two brothers, all deceased. Her father, the late Fred Russell, owned Clover Hill Mill. Jobe has memories of watching the horse-drawn wagons unload the corn for grinding. The mill is still standing but ceased operations long ago.
Fred Russell’s father, Nicholas, and his two brothers, Thomas and Calvin, were on the steamboat Sultana when it exploded in 1865 on the Mississippi River just outside Memphis. Thomas volunteered for the boiler room that night and was one of an estimated 1,800 who perished when all four hastily repaired boilers blew, according to www.battle fields.org/learn/articles/sultana-disaster. Nicholas and Calvin made it back to Blount County.
Jobe and her husband, the late A.C. Jobe, had no children. A niece, Sara Gregory, lives near the assisted living facility, Jobe said.
This senior adult owned a travel business, US Travels, for 31 years, and saw the world. Jobe’s been to Europe, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. “I’ve been to all 50 states multiple times,” she said. “I especially like New England in the fall. But I always enjoyed coming home to Tennessee.”
She retired at the age of 80.
People around the country are turning out to vote in record numbers, including here in Tennessee. Jobe said that makes her smile. The more the better, she said.
Gregory helped Jobe with her ballot. “Ruth was emphatic about this election,” she said via email. Gregory, her niece, is the one who took Jobe to get registered to vote back in 2016.
Jobe added she hopes more people, old and young, will be motivated by hearing her story, adding voters really have no excuses to not get out and cast ballots.
Jobe has only lived at Brookdale a short time. She lived alone for many years, and was widowed for 50. When asked what she credits her longevity to, the nonagenarian thought about it, briefly.
“I have no idea,” she said.
