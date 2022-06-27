The grass was high, attendance was low, but members of the Cades Cove Preservation Association were not deterred from honoring the memory of those who are buried in Cades Cove by observing the annual Decoration Day.
Decoration Day continued the tradition observed for decades in Cades Cove prior to and after the mountain community was absorbed into Great Smoky Mountains National Park, chartered in 1934. On June 4, volunteers decorated graves in all the known cemeteries, and on Sunday, June 5, a church service with singing led by retired pastor Don Walton was held at the Missionary Baptist Church.
“We don’t have the big crowds like we used to,” said CCPA President Stephen Weber, a direct descendant of the Cove’s first white settler, John Oliver. “A lot of people are gone, or just can’t make it. But the faithful few were there.”
Church services all day
When Cades Cove was a thriving community, Decoration Day was filled with activities.
Richard Anderson, CCPA treasurer and a descendant of Cove families, said, “In the old days, women would make flowers out of crepe paper to put on the graves.” Services lasted the entire day. “They started at the Missionary Baptist, moved down to the Methodist, and then they’d go to the Primitive Baptist,” he said. “That’s where they had the meal, dinner on the grounds. Now it’s pretty much in reverse. On Decoration Day, the Methodists have their service at 1 or 1:30, and we have ours at the Missionary Baptist at 2:30.”
Dorothy Gregory Sutton, CCPA vice president, recalled those days, as well. A daughter of the late Howard Clarence Gregory and Ora Ethel Lane Gregory, she said she was born in the Cove but her family was forced to move out when she was 4. Still, not a weekend passed that her father wasn’t in the Cove.
“We always went back for Decoration Day services,” she said. Her mother would purchase crepe paper in white, red and yellow for the flowers and green for the stems and leaves, construct the flowers and dip them in paraffin. “She used the white crepe paper for peonies, ‘pineys’ we always called them,” Sutton said.
She also recalled dinner on the grounds at the Primitive Baptist Church, especially of her and her sister, Odell, slipping out of the church service when the women would ease quietly out to serve the meal. “We’d look to see where the best food was so as soon as the blessing was said, we could go straight to it!” she said with a laugh.
Paying tribute
Nowadays, there is no dinner on the grounds and the cemeteries are not filled with flowers as they had been in the past. Instead, a single artificial flower stem is placed on each grave — “Every known grave, even if there’s just a rock with no names on them,” Weber said.
“One that you just have to guess at is the LeQuire Cemetery,” Anderson said. “There’s nothing down there but river rock. Supposedly there might be 21 graves there. When I have that one on my agenda, I just go down there and if there’s an individual rock, I put a flower by it.”
The men estimate that between 250 and 300 flowers are put out by CCPA volunteers, although Anderson said it could be more than that. They don’t bother to count; they are too busy gouging holes in the hard earth to hold the solitary stems in place.
Decorating is done first at the three main cemeteries at the Primitive Baptist, Missionary Baptist and Methodist churches. “From there, we branch out and different people go to the smaller ones,” Weber said.
This year, a problem arose while volunteers Ray and Dorothy Lane attempted to decorate the small Burchfield and Davis cemeteries, which are on the left side of the Cades Cove Loop Road just past the turn to the Elijah Oliver Cabin. “There was a mama bear with her cubs,” Weber said. “She started snorting at them and they backed off.”
Gloria and Jim Motter decorated the Hughes/Burchfield Cemetery on Parsons Branch Road after the normal Decoration Day. The road was closed at the usual time, the first Sunday in June each year, but they didn’t want those graves forgotten.
The project of placing flowers on each grave was adopted by the Cades Cove Preservation Association shortly after its formation in 2001.
“That’s an old Cove tradition, and our mission is to preserve the heritage, the history and the culture of Cades Cove,” Anderson said.
To learn more, visit the website at www.cadescovepreservation.com or the Facebook page, Cades Cove Preservation Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.