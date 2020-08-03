They say “it takes a village to raise a child” but apparently that, too, can apply when it comes to saving a tiny bear cub’s life, at least in Blount County.
The whole, scary scene played out Friday night amid a terrible storm in Townsend. Appalachian Bear Rescue Executive Director Dana Dodd said it happened after a shift change for the curators who look after the bear cubs.
ABR takes in injured or orphaned black bear cubs and provides the necessary care so they can return to the wild from whence they came.
ABR had just received Marmalade, a 6-month-old female cub from Kentucky. Tragically, her mother and three of her siblings had been struck and killed by a car, but Marmalade apparently was uninjured. She was taken by Kentucky Wildlife officials who then contacted ABR.
Marmalade arrived at the Townsend facility Friday afternoon after getting a medical exam at the University of Tennessee School of Veterinary Medicine in Knoxville. Then the storm hit and power was knocked out at ABR.
Curator Tom Faulkner was finishing up his duties and Curator Janet Dalton was about to take over. When the power went out, Faulkner had to physically walk around the rescue site to make sure no limbs had fallen on fences, etc.
Hundreds of miles away in Nashville, Dodd decided she would help Dalton by accessing the security cameras from her location. She spotted Marmalade in her pen, just lying there in an awkward position.
‘Bad wrong’
“I called Janet and told her to drop everything and run to Hartley House because something was bad wrong,” Dodd explained. Hartley House is an enclosure at ABR for housing bears before they are allowed into a wild enclosure.
Dalton raced as fast as she could. Meanwhile, Dodd also had called Lead Curator Coy Blair and asked him to replay the security video of Marmalade to see if he could determine if she had fallen or been injured. Blair took a look at the footage from his home as Dalton gathered up Marmalade to take her to UT.
He found nothing to indicate she had fallen. “She just stopped,” Dodd said.
The cub, weighing 10.6 pounds, was rigid and her gums white. Dalton had seen this before and decided Marmalade’s blood sugar level must have bottomed out. The curator put some yogurt into the bear’s mouth and readied her for transport.
Dodd got on the phone from Nashville with UT veterinarians who said Marmalade should be given some honey.
“We have plenty of honey at ABR,” Dodd said. But when she called Dalton to tell her what to do, she already had left the facility with the bear. Dalton didn’t want to turn around and go back, which would have taken 20 extra minutes, Dodd said.
“Janet didn’t want to lose 20 minutes and then maybe that wasn’t what was wrong,” the executive director said.
So, Dodd asked Dalton to stop at Walland Center on the way to UT and get honey there.
She pulled into the parking lot only to learn the store had just closed. That didn’t stop Dalton. She raced to the door and began knocking furiously as she saw employees walking about the store. Dalton was soaking wet and yelling she had an emergency.
Stepping in to help
The store employees opened the door and listened as Dalton told them she had a very sick bear cub who needed honey. One of them ran back into the store and got a container of honey and then assisted Dalton as she put the honey into the cub’s mouth with a gloved finger.
“In a little bit, the bear started suckling the honey off her finger,” Dodd said. The rigidness let go. She was improving. Janet put one last wad of honey in the cub’s mouth.”
The Walland Center employee told Dalton she couldn’t ring up the purchase because the store already had shut down for the night. Dalton promised to come back and pay that next day; she kept her word.
Dodd said those employees were’t all that concerned about the payment anyway. One of them told Dalton this was the coolest thing that had ever happened there.
When the bear arrived at UT, she was fine. She was fiesty and fighting, Dodd said. Marmalade was taken back to ABR, where she will remain until she can be safely returned to the wild.
That a bear named for a sweet treat was saved by the efforts of some good samaritans bearing honey is an awesome tale of what happens when people, including complete strangers, come together in a time of need, Dodd said.
She said ABR is thankful for Walland Center employees, the security cameras provided by SecurityTronix at the facility, the Lush Cosmetics grant that provided the cameras, and the list goes on.
Keeping everybody safe
Take the curators who monitor and care for these temporary house guests at ABR, Dodd said. She said they have been doing everything possible to prevent any of them getting coronavirus. Just recently, ABR purchased a tiny house to place on the property so staff could be spaced out at different buildings. The house and other office space is sanitized after every shift.
“It wouldn’t take much to go from plenty of curators to no curators really fast,” Dodd said.
Other aid during these unusual times includes lots of peanuts being donated to these bears, which number 16 right now. People who have never been to Townsend get online and order the nuts to be delivered to the rescue organization. ABR is caring for 14 cubs who are 6 months old and two males who are 18 months old. The bears from Tennessee include Dumplin’, Tweetsie, Raven, Chickadee, Firefly, Flicker, Downy, Sasafrass, Sparks, Boomer and Mulberry.
Ferdinand, Harlan, Marmalade and Clover were brought here from Kentucky. There is one cub from South Carolina, Sunflower.
One Louisiana bear, named Chicory, had to be euthanized because of a hip condition that would have left her disabled and unable to return to the wild. Whisper was badly injured in Alabama and died while getting treatment in Chattanooga.
Sparks and Mulberry most likely will be returned to the wild at the end of August. They are the 18-month-olds. Dodd said they want to wait and make sure there are plentiful acorns in the wild since the berries haven’t done so well this year.
It is a busy time at ABR with so many bears under its care. The ABR Visitors and Education Center at Trillium Cove temporarily is closed due to COVID-19, but volunteers have found a way to be helpful. They have gone out and picked apples and blueberries to feed the bears, Dodd said.
The recent near tragedy with Marmalade goes to show how hard it can be to treat patients who can’t tell you what’s wrong, she said. Marmalade probably wouldn’t have made it were it not for the employees at Walland Center and the careful attention of curators, she added. That’s the village.
“We have a great set of curators who know what to do and how to react,” the executive director said. “We have a great set of doctors and a great set of neighbors who love these bear cubs and want them to be taken care of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.