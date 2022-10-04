Most of the paintings at Saturday night’s Plein Air in the Smokies gala at the Clayton Center for the Arts on the Maryville College campus were gone by the end of the evening, purchased by supporters of the arts and Friends of the Smokies. This rack of paintings by a featured artist, Brienne Brown from Pennsylvania, was full when the doors opened but cleared quickly once the collections were available to be purchased. Paintings were completed in the Great Smokies National Park during the week-long Plein Air event, and the proceeds from the sale went to the Friends of the Smokies.
Spectators view paintings from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Saturday evening at Maryville College’s Clayton Center for the Arts. The gala was the final Plein Air in the Smokies event with proceeds from sales going to event sponsors Friends of the Smokies.
Former First Lady and Plein Air in the Smokies Honorary Chairman Crissy Haslam (left) listens as former Governor Bill Haslam follows up on Mrs. Haslam's remarks at the Plein Air Gala Saturday night at the Clayton Center.
Former First Lady and Plein Air in the Smokies Honorary Chairman Crissy Haslam addresses the gathering at the Plein Air Gala Saturday night at the Clayton Center, with former Governor Bill Haslam looking on.
Brenda Hogan and Jim Wiesman discuss one of the paintings being judged in the Plein Air in the Smokies Gala Saturday evening at the Clayton Center for the Arts.
Best of Show winner and artist Bill Farnsworth leaves the podium with his painting "Rock Mosaic" from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park at Saturday's gala.
Former First Lady and Plein Air in the Smokies Honorary Chairman Crissy Haslam addresses the gathering at the Plein Air Gala Saturday night at the Clayton Center, with former Governor Bill Haslam looking on.
Twenty artists traveled from across the country and participated in the inaugural Plein Air in the Smokies hosted by Friends of the Smokies last week. Artists painted in different spots throughout the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, then their art was judged in the culminating event on Saturday night at the Clayton Center for the Arts.
Lauren Gass, who spearheaded planning the event for Friends of the Smokies, said the evening event raised $270,000 from painting sales and event sponsors.
Several different categories named winners. Bill Farnsworth of Florida uses oil-based paint and won Best of Show for his painting “Rock Mosaic.” Charlie Hunter of Vermont also uses oil-based paint and won the Body of Work category.
“Aqua Pool, Tremont” painted by Christine Lashley won Best Water. “Blue House in the Woods” by John Guernsey placed first for Best Structure. Best Use of Light was by Neal Hughes for “Morning Light.” And Best Landscape was given to Carl Bretzke for “Morning in the Smokies.”
All four artists use oil-based paint. An informational brochure on the artists states that three of the 20 used a medium other than oil: one pastel and the other two watercolor.
Director of Communications for Friends of the Smokies, Sarah Herron, said the event will be annual and the organization looks forward to hosting it again next year.
We’d like to thank everyone who made the inaugural Plein Air in the Smokies such a huge success — supporters, art collectors, volunteers, committee members, community partners, business sponsors and our profoundly talented artists,” Herron said in an email to The Daily Times.
