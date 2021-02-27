The first Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival will be held in Townsend on Saturday, May 22. Events will begin at 9 a.m.
The festival will be held at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, 123 Cromwell Drive. The day will begin with the Bigfoot 5K race at 9 a.m. followed by a 1-mile fun run at 10 a.m. Race participants will get a Bigfoot swag bag that will include a T-shirt, medal, neck gaiter and more.
Other festival events officially will begin at noon and last until 10 p.m. Events will include chainsaw carving, tethered balloon rides, knife making, square dancing and live music, storytelling and time for questions and answers with Bigfoot experts. There also will be food vendors. The festival will be headlined by an event with Bigfoot and Sassy Squash.
For more information, visit thebigfest.com.
