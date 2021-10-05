It’s been about six years since the Bonomo family moved to the area, but Tuesday morning was a first for them.
Moments after the Blount Inclusive Playground at John Sevier Park officially opened with a ribbon-cutting, Cory Bonomo’s father, Michael, lifted him out of his wheelchair and into a swing with a seat harness.
“When we first came here, there wasn’t a whole lot of activities that Cory could engage in,” his mother Melissa Bonomo said as her husband pushed Cory, 18.
The park changes that. “It makes them more socially acceptable and seen as people. And it gives him a place to play with his brother where he’s limited,” Melissa said.
The Bonomo’s 10-year-old son, Christopher, stood by, disappointed he came just a few moments too late to see the ribbon-cutting, but ready to use the playground.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” he said of the blue-and-white park before running off to explore it for himself.
Meanwhile, Cory Bonomo and his father got their hands on some of the large-scale xylophones built into the playground.
Several other people using wheelchairs along with a group of eager John Sevier Elementary students clambered over the structure before they returned to morning class.
The playground is the first of its kind in Maryville: inclusive of all abilities and ages with soft pavement and ramps. It was dreamed up about three years ago by Kathy McGee, who is with human rights advocacy group The Arc of the Great Smokies, a local chapter of The Arc.
But it’s taken a lot of contributors to bring it to reality, especially given the ups and downs of COVID-19.
The Maryville Lions Club was the main fundraising engine for the project; Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation will manage and maintain the playground. Donors like the Arconic Foundation and West Chevrolet were essential as well, officials said. These and others are honored on a plaque outside the playground.
Though cooperation pulled the project though, McGee’s story is about finding the kind of place she didn’t have when her now-adult son, Jonathan, was a kid.
Today, he may have aged out of some of the equipment, but “he loves the musical aspect,” his mom said to the crowd. “If you haven’t had a chance to hear them, there are some pretty chimes in here.”
This is the first project of its kind McGee has tackled and it took a measure of endurance. “We just didn’t give up,” she said in an interview after the ribbon-cutting, noting COVID’s dampening effect couldn’t stop her passion project from happening.
Now her eyes are on the future. In its current form, the playground is only Phase 1 of a larger planned project. Organizers hope to add two more phases if resources allow.
People who want to see that happen can first and foremost visit, McGee said. “First, bring your kids and grandkids and neighbor kids,” she said. “And then make a donation.”
Turn to your company or corporation and see if they have a foundation or an interest in investing in their community, she added.
“We need more people to get excited now that it’s really happened,” she said. “We’ve got something to show for it, and now we want to go further.”
Organizers weren’t shy Tuesday about the monumental effort it took to bring the playground to life. Phase 1 cost about $200,000. Phase 2 may cost even more. But nobody’s spirits decreased.
“There are a bunch of naysayers who say, ‘It’s too hard. It can’t happen. You’ll never raise that amount of money,’” Maryville Lions Club Secretary Chuck Bailey said before the ribbon-cutting. “They were sort of right. They forgot to say, ‘You’ll never do it without a lot of work.’ And the Lions put in a lot of work to make this happen.”
Families like the Bonomos are hoping the park inspires more awareness about inclusivity in the community.
“This is definitely a great start,” Michael Bonomo said. “it’s really nice that they did this and thought of it.
Public accessibility in general — in bathrooms, for example — is vital to families with diverse needs. When businesses, governments and individuals go out of their way to think about needs ranging from adult-changing tables to doors to wheelchair-accessible playgrounds, everyone benefits.
The playground, leaders emphasized, is a start.
“This is what happens when communities come together,” said Maryville Mayor Andy White, who is also a Parks and Rec Commission board member. “We should try to get more of these.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.