All incoming arrestees to the Blount County Correctional Facility will be screened for illness amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a statement by Blount County Sheriff Jim Berrong.
Berrong said in the statement, which was posted to the Blount County Sheriff's Office’s Facebook page around 2 p.m. Monday, that all arrestees will have their temperature taken prior to being booked into the jail. If an inmate is running a temperature of 101 degrees or higher, BCSO’s medical staff will determine whether he or she should be booked or sent to the hospital.
Berrong’s statement also confirmed that BCSO personnel will be posted outside of the Justice Center to inform people who arrive for court dates that the Tennessee Supreme Court has postponed all court appearances until April 1.
Justice center employees are deep-cleaning all surfaces and have been advised to stay home if they feel sick, the statement said. All volunteer services at the jail have been suspended.
