Foothills Mall will expand its pandemic-shortened operating hours beginning May 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
The current hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and the same Sunday hours.
“Based on increased demand and traffic, combined with comments we have received from our valued Foothills Mall tenants and customers, we’ve made the decision to extend our operating hours while keeping the health and safety of everyone our top priority,” said Tia Spires, the mall’s specialty leasing & marketing manager. “We feel this is the first step in the process of getting ‘back to normal’ as the pandemic continues to improve.”
Customers are reminded that restaurant, department stores and AMC Theater may have extended hours and and are encouraged to call ahead or visit the online directory at foothillsmall.com.
Owned by Time Equities, Inc., and managed by Urban Retail Properties, LLC, Foothills Mall has more than 40 specialty shops and is anchored by Belk, TJ Maxx and AMC Foothills 12. It’s at the junction of U.S. Highways 129 and 321 in Maryville.
