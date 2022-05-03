Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell is close to another term after defeating fellow Republican challenger Jim Hammontree in Tuesday’s GOP primaries.
Mitchell earned 5,941 votes, good for nearly 69% of the vote, while Hammontree earned 2,678 votes, just over 31% of the total. The incumbent mayor received 130 absentee votes and 3,133 votes in early voting and 2,678 in election-day votes, compared to 71, 1,236 and 1,371, respectively, for Hammontree.
Mitchell cited low voter turnout as a possible indication that residents are pleased with current leadership.
“I want to thank those folks who took the time to vote for me,” Mitchell said in a statement provided to The Daily Times. “I appreciate their support and will continue to serve all the people of Blount County. I am assuming the low turnout is an indicator that most of Blount County is happy with the leadership now in place.
“I hope people understand, though, that not voting can cause your government to be one you don’t recognize in a matter of one election.”
Mitchell has been in office since 2010. Prior to becoming the county’s mayor, he spent the majority of his long public service career with the Maryville Fire Department, including a 15-year stint as fire chief; before that, he spent 4 ½ years as a Blount County Sheriff’s deputy.
He is a sixth-generation Blount County resident who has said he feels it’s his responsibility to give back to the community.
“I have so many people to thank who have been so influential in my life and gave me direction to my path of serving my community for over 40 years,” Mitchell said in the statement. “Of course, my biggest supporter and the one person who has the most in making me who I am today is my wife Kim. Her Christian heart and love have been my blessing from God for over 40 years.”
In the statement, Mitchell praised the work he and other elected officials have done to make Blount County an ideal spot for those both new and experienced to the area.
“Myself, the other elected officials, along with the County Commission, have made Blount County one of the most sought out locations for our citizens and newcomers,” Mitchell said. “Hopefully we are doing things right in Blount County.”
During a Blount Partnership forum in March, Mitchell addressed growth in Blount County, a current hot-button topic in the area. He cited the Census as showing 1% growth and called it “a healthy growth,” also noting that “you have to be bringing these jobs in” in order to “keep the health of your community.”
Hammontree, who previously served as a Blount County commissioner, campaigned for mayor on ideas such as not having meetings before 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, holding an annual “State of the County” address, favoring term-limits for the mayor position and being “as transparent as possible.”
In an interview with The Daily Times prior to Tuesday’s results, Hammontree prided himself on how he campaigned against Mitchell.
“I’ve run a clean race,” Hammontree said. “I haven’t tried to denigrate my opponent.”
