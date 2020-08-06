Incumbent Bob Ramsey defeated Bryan Richey for the Tennessee House of Representatives District 20 seat by 2,601 votes in Thursday’s primary for the GOP nomination, according to early unofficial ballot results.
Ramsey is a Maryville native who practiced dentistry and owned commercial office properties in Maryville from 1976 to 2018.
“I’m intensely gratified that my past service to Blount County and to the state government has been accepting and appreciated,” Ramsey said moments after receiving the early results. “I’m glad the citizens are willing to put their trust in me and to send me back to be their voice in Nashville for the next two years.”
Richey is a Navy veteran. He is a Realtor with Realty Executives Associates, and is the owner of Whitetail Grounds.
Despite losing, Richey said he hoped by running he highlighted opposing positions. Richey hinted he might run for office again.
“There’s a lot more to come in the near future,” he said.
Ramsey will face Democrat Susan Sneed for the seat in the November general election. Sneed ran for the Democratic nomination unopposed.
Sneed is an organizational development trainer and consultant. She started her career in ministry.
Incumbent Jerome Moon was unopposed for the Republican nomination for the state House seat in District 8.
Moon is a Blount County native and a Vietnam veteran. From 1984-89, he was president and publisher of The Daily Times.
Moon will face Democrat Jay Clark in the November general election. Clark ran unopposed for the Democratic nod.
Clark is a Tennessee native. He is an adjunct professor of biology at Maryville College and a music publisher at Moon Eagle Music.
Incumbent Art Swann was unopposed for the Republican nomination in District 2 of the Tennessee state Senate.
Swann is a former president of the Cherokee Lumber Company.
No one was listed on the ballot for the Democratic nomination for the District 2 seat. Results for write-in candidates were not available by press time.
The general election will take place on Nov. 3. Unregistered Tennesseans must register to vote by Oct 5.
