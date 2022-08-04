Four Republican incumbents were reelected into various roles within county offices after Thursday’s polls closed.
Todd Orr was elected over Melissa McCrossen, a Democrat, for assessor of property with 10,043 votes to 3,423, according to the results report released Thursday night.
Orr was selected by the Blount County Board of Commissioners last fall to assume the role of property assessor. He said he plans on running for reelection in 2024.
A county-wide election requires a lot of wok, Orr said, so he especially thanked his wife and family for helping with his campaign. Orr said he enjoyed going door-to-door and meeting people in the community.
Gaye Hasty got more votes than her Democratic opponent, Marte Lawrence, for county clerk — 10,226 votes to 3,296. Having already served 6 years, she will be entering into another four-year term.
She thanked the community for their continued support, and said the staff she works with does “a great job serving their community.”
For county trustee, Scott Graves was re-elected with 10,361 votes over opponent Steve Phillippy, a Democrat, with 3,250. Phillippy said that while he didn’t heavily campaign or expect to win, he feels strongly about giving voters options.
Graves will serve a 4-year term. Lastly, Phyllis Crisp is reinstated as register of deeds for another 4
years, gaining more votes than her Democratic opponent Hannah Volk.
Crisp has been in office since 2010.
“I am just so happy and humbled to be reelected again,” Crisp said. She earned 10,383 votes compared to Volk’s 3,165.
“I’m just blessed to be a Blount Countian,” Crisp said.
