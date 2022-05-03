Nine of eleven Blount County Commission seats saw electoral contests between Republican candidates come to a head in the Tuesday, May 3 primary election; Democratic candidates faced no primary opposition.
The incumbents on the ballot won reelection 4-0, each defeating their challengers by hundreds of votes.
Current Commissioners Steve Mikels, Rick Carver, Ron French and Dawn Johnson Reagan fended off primary bids from Chuck Tallent, Thomas Antkow, Leah Hood and Ken Lee.
In a conversation with The Daily Times hours before results were announced, Mikels, facing Chuck Tallent for the Republican nomination to District 9, Seat B expressed confidence in his campaign efforts and his voting record while on the commission.
He said that he’d spent the morning and afternoon at polling places, talking to voters. The conversations he’d had with supporters in the final days of the primary campaign, he said, were “humbling.”
“Voters appreciate my service on the commission. They’ve paid attention to how I’ve voted,” Mikels said. He netted 334 more votes than Tallent.
Following his primary win, Mikels told The Daily Times that “I appreciate the hard-won race and the voters in District 9, the support they’ve given me, and I’m humbled by that outpouring of support.” In that conversation, he stressed that he valued transparency, and said that he would work to keep those in his district informed and well-represented.
Mikels will face Democrat Alice Wardrep in the Aug. 4 general election.
Currently representing Commission District 5, Seat B, Rick Carver considered his campaign and the election with gratitude for his supporters, some concerns for the present and an eye towards the next term. He defeated his opponent, Thomas Antkow, 794-182.
Voters, he said, were very engaged with substantive issues this term. In conversations with voters in the lead-up to the election, the issue of growth had arisen repeatedly, Carver said in a phone interview.
Carver told The Daily Times that he would be busy re-planting signs ahead of the August election, where he’ll compete for the seat with Jenny Jordan, a Democrat.
After defeating first-time candidate Ken Lee for the Republican nomination to Commission District 4, Seat B, by a 295-vote margin, Dawn Johnson Reagan, a full-time teacher with Blount County Schools, shared her thoughts on the issues facing the commission in the upcoming term.
Growth, she said, would be a major challenge to the legislative body, and not one with a “quick fix” in easy reach.
“I am excited for the next four years — we’ve got a lot of new commissioners — and to see what happens with the Blount County Commission over the next term.”
As no Democrat filed for election to the seat, Reagan’s victory in the general election is a near certainty.
Before the polls closed, Blount County Commission Chair Ron French said that he was pleased with his campaign, but expressed some regret that voter turnout seemed relatively low. He had hoped, he said, for a minimum of a 10% turnout.
He also noted that there was a significant increase in the number of new registered voters since the previous county election, in August 2020. French defeated his primary opponent, U.S. Marine Corps veteran Leah Hood, with 597votes to her 386. He faces no Democratic opposition in the general election.
The total number of votes cast in the election was 10,074.
‘Open seats’
Dyran Bledsoe won the nomination for District 2, Seat B, overcoming fellow Republican Wayne Baldwin, 402 votes to 315. That seat became open when incumbent Jim Hammontree opted to run against Ed Mitchell for Blount County Major, a primary Mitchell ultimately won.
Bledsoe said he knew the race would be tight. He said he wants to listen and learn in representing constituents on issues such as taxes, schooling and the growth Blount County is experiencing.
“I didn’t know really what to expect, but it worked out and proud of it,” Bledsoe said.
For the District 4, Seat C primary, a race which included four Republican candidates, John E. Giles took victory over Jim Bradley, Kevin J. McNeill and Josh Sullins. Giles received 708 total votes, while Bradley finished with 492, McNeill with 273 and Sullins with 146.
That seat was vacated by incumbent Brian Robbins.
“It was a very rewarding experience, but (the process was) a little surprising,” Giles said.
No Democrats filed to run, so Giles’ primary victory all but assures him the seat. He said he and his team have knocked on more than 2,700 doors during his campaign, and while he was emphatic that he is not anti-growth, he hopes for Blount County, where he’s been for 57 years, to keep its “flavor” and small-town feel.
Misty Davis defeated Tom Cole in the District 6, Seat B Republican primary, 423 votes to 318. That seat became vacant when incumbent Dodd Crowe opted to not pursue it again.
As no Democrats filed to run for the spot, Davis’ seat win is almost assured. She said she wants to serve the district’s needs and desires with integrity in mind.
“It’s a huge win,” Davis said. “I don’t take it lightly.”
In a two-person primary between Republicans Steven J. Kelley Jr. and David Wells for District 10, Seat B, which was vacated by Tom Hood, Wells won with 501 votes, compared to 185 for Kelley. It’s another seat with no Democratic challengers, so the primary all but determines the winner.
Wells cited “a lot of hard work and a lot of good help” for his primary win. Should he ultimately take the seat, a job he said requires community service and relationship building, he wants to take the time to learn from leaders already rooted in their roles.
In a tight race, Jessica Hannah won the party’s nomination for Commission District 1, Seat A with 169 total votes. Her opponent, Shawn Carter, garnered 166 votes. After election returns were published, Hannah commented to The Daily Times that she was thrilled with her victory, but hoped to work to increase voter turnout and engagement in the coming months.
“I hope that I can get out and talk to voters and help to get them engaged with the commission’s work,” Hannah said.
Hannah will face Commissioner Jackie Hill, a member of the Democratic Party, in the general election.
