“Guns Kill Kids” in large letters was displayed from the Maryville College pedestrian bridge Sunday afternoon sending a message to motorists along East Lamar Alexander Parkway. The group of demonstrators alternated sides of the bridge frequently during their one-hour protest.
Indivisible Knoxville asked Blount County citizens to demonstrate Sunday, April 2, for gun safety. Blount supporters of the group, along with members of the Blount County Democratic Party, showed up to hold signs on the Maryville College pedestrian bridge, showing motorists traveling on Lamar Alexander Parkway their message.
Groups obtained a one-hour protest permit for a demonstration Sunday afternoon, April 2, on the Maryville College pedestrian bridge over Lamar Alexander Parkway. Indivisible Knoxville organized the event in conjunction with a similar protest in Knoxville, which went peacefully. Many motorists blew horns and yelled out their windows messages of both support and opposition to the protestors.
Children and their safety were at the center of the message shared by members and friends of the group Indivisible Knoxville. The group held signs on the Maryville College pedestrian bridge to spread their message Sunday afternoon.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Indivisible Knoxville and other groups sponsored a protest against gun violence Sunday, April 2, on the Maryville College pedestrian bridge. Signs with individual letters were used to spell out the message “GUNS KILL KIDS.”
