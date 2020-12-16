Nine legal agreements signed Wednesday by community leaders represent a giant leap forward for what could be one of the most significant developments in Alcoa city history: an Amazon warehouse.
Inked by members of the Blount County Industrial Development Board (IDB) and Maryville and Alcoa city leaders, the agreements say a proposed distribution hub at the former Pine Lakes Golf Course would be under construction by March 1, 2021, and be operational by Dec. 31, 2023.
The e-commerce company Amazon was not named during the IDB meeting but is listed in various documents obtained by The Daily Times through public records requests.
The development is code named Project Pearl.
During the Wednesday meeting, IDB members briefly discussed the agreements before they put pen to paper. These fine-tuned legal documents mark a significant legal and financial milestone in securing a commitment from Dallas-based developer Hillwood Properties to build the facility.
Leaders expect the firm to make a decision before 2021 is underway.
Public records show Hillwood is in negotiations with Amazon: The mega-corporation would equip the building with an estimated $120 million in machinery and equipment, positioning it to be a major center for the company in Tennessee and providing more than 750 unskilled workers with $15-an-hour jobs.
Progress on Amazon Distribution Center in Alcoa
How events are moving forward on the location of an Amazon facility in Alcoa.
Hundreds of Tennessee Department of Transportation emails and documents dating from late summer through mid-November show state and local offi…
A distribution hub proposed for Alcoa would be occupied by e-commerce giant Amazon, according to a legal contract signed in November by a comp…
A warehouse/distribution center proposed near the intersection of Alcoa Highway and Pellissippi Parkway is headed for approval in Alcoa Planni…
A more than 630,000-square-foot, 200-truck-a-day warehouse project could be coming to Alcoa and city leaders are looking to the Tennessee Depa…
The agreements signed Wednesday, however, never mention Amazon, referring only to an “operator” of the “distribution and robotics processing facility.”
IDB will lease facility to users
Because the IDB is acting as developer for the site, the board is borrowing $6 million in bonds issued by both the city of Alcoa and Blount County for a total of $12 million.
That money will be spent by the IDB to manage preliminary site development that would include roads and utilities — work that could begin as soon as next week, according to board discussion during Wednesday’s meeting.
Through a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) instrument, the IDB then would reimburse the two governments once money from the warehouse starts coming in, according to the agreements.
That won’t be from traditional property taxes.
Instead, using its status as a nonprofit, the IDB is set ultimately to possess and then lease Hillwood’s and the “operator’s” assets back to them, including the land, the warehouse and the equipment used for operations.
According to IDB fiscal projections, it may take about five years of lease payments until it could completely pay off the $12 million in city and county-issued bonds. There are no tax abatements involved in the deal, according to projections and board member discussion during the IDB meeting.
Timelines
“There are accountability clauses in here and clawbacks (legal methods to get money back in case of issues or changed plans),” Blount Partnership President and CEO Bryan Daniels told IDB members before they voted to approve the agreements. “Staff feels really good about the project and is ready to move on with it.”
He told board members IDB engineering work at the site would have to begin immediately. By Feb. 15, he added, the warehouse’s “end user” would have to be announced.
By May 1, IDB will have to start managing work on Cusick Road — maps attached to one agreement show it may be used as a temporary access point for warehouse commuters — and will have to wrap its portion of work by May 29, 2022, Daniels said during the meeting.
From September-October 2022, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is supposed to have its own site-related road improvements done.
“This all seems doable to us in the time frame,” Daniels told board members. “The city of Alcoa has been great to work with. … The critical piece for us is TDOT’s delivery of rights of way.”
Jobs, traffic and a greenway
The warehouse project is set to cost more than $200 million: $80 million for the land and building and the rest to make it operational, according to IDB projections. The company is set initially to bring 750 $15-an-hour jobs to the county and see an estimated 200 trucks commuting to and from the building daily, according to State Industrial Access Road project documents.
County Mayor Ed Mitchell noted during the meeting how the warehouse project also would interact with plans to connect Knoxville and, ultimately, Townsend with a greenway. A portion of that greenway would run close to the warehouse and is part of planned construction in the area.
“That’s an exciting byproduct of Project Pearl,” Daniels said. “We’re getting that done now instead of several years down the road.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.