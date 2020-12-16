Nine agreements signed Wednesday by the Blount County-Maryville-Alcoa Industrial Development Board (IDB) members state a distribution warehouse, which prior reporting from The Daily Times shows is for Amazon, may start construction as early as March 1, 2021, and be operational by the end of 2023.
The agreements — signed during today's IDB meeting — mark a significant legal and financial leap forward for the warehouse initiative code named "Project Pearl."
No IDB officials or agreements mention Amazon, but legal documents obtained by The Daily Times early December show negotiations between Dallas-based developer Hillwood Properties and Amazon are ongoing.
Though Hillwood has yet to commit to the project, its decision is expected to come before Christmas and Amazon then may be prompted to announce its intentions at the beginning of the new year, according to the agreements.
The agreements include various financial methods by which the IDB would pay for infrastructure development at the warehouse site — the former Pine Lakes Golf Course near the intersection of Pellissippi Parkway and Alcoa Highway.
Two of the signed agreements were $6 million bonds issued by both the city of Alcoa and Blount County for a total of $12 million. That money will be spent by the IDB to manage preliminary site development, including roads and utilities — work that could begin as soon as next week, according to board discussion during Wednesday's meeting.
Through a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) instrument, the IDB then would reimburse the two governments once money from the warehouse starts coming in, according to the agreements.
That won't be from traditional property taxes.
Instead, using its status as a nonprofit, the IDB is set to ultimately possess and then lease Hillwood's and Amazon's assets back to them, including the land, the warehouse and the equipment used for operations.
The agreements call the warehouse a "distribution and robotics processing facility."
The warehouse project is set to cost more than $200 million: $80 million for the land and building and $120 million for machinery and equipment, according to some projections. The company is set to initially bring 750 $15-an-hour jobs to the county and see an estimated 200 trucks commuting to and from the building daily.
More on the agreement will be available in the Dec. 17 issue of The Daily Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.