INFLATION NATION: As fuel, fertilizer prices rise, strain on farmers can show up on your grocery bill

In the U.S., the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) are two main gauges of inflation. They are calculated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The CPI looks at a basket of consumer goods and their retail prices. The PPI looks at inflation and price increases at the production and wholesale levels.

Inflation is the rate of increase in prices for goods and services over a given period of time within an economy. Inflation also shows increases in costs of living, decreases in purchasing power including the value of currencies.

About this report

Throughout 2022, journalists at Adams Publishing Group (APG) will take a deep dive into inflation, grocery store prices, and their impacts on consumers and communities.

We will be tracking prices as they rise (and perhaps fall back) in the months ahead, and delving into stories on the economic crunches facing households across the country.

APG owns and operates more than 125 news titles in 15 states across the U.S.

Reporters and editors from 10 of our markets are tracking a basket of grocery items throughout the year.

Our grocery list includes items ranging from eggs, butter and cream cheese to soda, meat and toilet paper. We’re also following supply chain challenges that are contributing to escalating prices.

The prices on these same items, from the same stores, will be published monthly along with a series of stories on inflation, supply chain problems and other economic challenges.

We will also drill down on other goods and services that are affecting consumers’ purchasing power.

The news organizations directly involved in this special report include the Southern Maryland News, Skagit Valley Herald in Washington state, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, The Daily Times in Tennessee, The Idaho Press, The Athens (Ohio) Messenger, The Leader-Telegram and Watertown Daily Times in Wisconsin, The Charlotte Sun and North Port Sun in Florida and The Daily Reflector in North Carolina.

Notes:

In a couple of markets our reporters were not able to find Wonder Bread at the store. In these cases, they priced Sara Lee (Boise, Eau Claire, Watertown).

On items where a “member” price was offered, we went with that price instead of the regular price.

If an item’s price was lower with the purchase of multiples, we went with the single-item price.

For brands of eggs and chicken, reporters chose the least expensive option.

If the store was out of an item (cream cheese), we noted the price on the empty shelf.