Despite the rise in food, energy and other product costs as well as upward pressures on wages, major grocery store chains are reporting expansive gains in sales and profits during the pandemic.
“Firms are the ones who control prices, not workers,” said Michael Snipes, questioning whether labor shortages and supply chain challenges are the primary drivers of higher prices.
Major grocery chains did not respond or declined requests for comment on how they are addressing labor shortages. A number of supermarket chains are also slated to report their full-year financials in March. Their most recent bottom lines show big increases in sales and profits during the pandemic despite inflation and labor shortages pushing up costs.
Deemed essential, grocery stores stayed open throughout the pandemic gaining business with restaurants closed or restricted by COVID orders. Supermarkets with pharmacies have also administered COVID vaccines and tests throughout the pandemic.
AlbertsonsIdaho-based Albertsons Companies, which also owns Safeway, Acme and other grocery chains totaling 2,278 stores, reported a whopping $1.16 billion profit for the first three quarters of 2021 — up from $994 million for the same period in 2020 and $399 million in 2019.
Albertsons’ net income (i.e. profit) has jumped 192% since 2019 and before the pandemic.
Sales for the Boise-based supermarket chain came in at $54.5 billion for the first nine months of 2021 up from $47 billion in 2019, a 16% jump.
The costs of those product sales totaled $38.8 billion in 2021 versus $33.8 billion in 2019 before the pandemic — a 14.8% increase.
Administrative and selling expenses, which include wages, real estate, distribution and advertising costs rose from $12.5 billion for the first nine months of 2019 to $14 billion for the comparable period in 2021. That is a 12% jump.
Albertsons will next report its earnings April 25. A spokesperson for the supermarket chain declined comment.
PublixFlorida-based Publix, which is privately and employee owned and has 1,284 stores in Southern and Mid-Atlantic states, posted sales of $35.4 billion through the first nine months of 2021. That is up 5% from its $33.7 billion in sales for the first three quarters of 2020 and up 25% from $28.4 billion in sales for the same time period before the pandemic in 2019.
Publix reported its costs have gone from $26.5 for the first three quarters of 2019 to $30.8 billion for the same time frame in 2020 and $32.6 billion 2021, according filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. The grocery chain costs have risen 23% from pre-pandemic levels.
Publix reported net earnings of $3.4 billion for the first three quarters of 2021 up from $2.95 billion in 2020 and $2.2 billion in 2019. Profits have increased 54.5% or $1.2 billion during the pandemic. Publix will report its year-end financials in March.
KrogerCincinnati-based Kroger, whose brands also include Fry’s Food Stores, Harris Teeter, Ralphs and Fred Meyer, has 2,750 stores nationwide.
Kroger reported $104.8 billion in sales for the first three quarters for 2021 compared to $101.8 billion in 2020 and $93.4 billion in 2019. Sales growth is up 12.2% from pre-pandemic levels.
After the costs of products, labor and operations, Kroger posted an operating profit of $2.5 billion in 2021 and $2.9 billion during the pandemic compared to $1.7 billion in 2019. That’s a 47% increase between 2019 and 2021, according to SEC filings.
Kroger will report fourth quarter and year-end earnings March 3. A spokesperson for Kroger declined comment.
WalmartWalmart Stores Inc. has seen its operating profit go from $20.6 billion in for its full fiscal year that ended Jan. 30, 2020, before the pandemic to $25.9 billion in the fiscal year that ended in January 2022. That’s a $5.3 billion increase.
The big-box giant saw its revenue go from $524 billion pre-pandemic to $572.8 billion in fiscal 2002 — a 9% or $48.8 billion gain. Meanwhile, Arkansas-based Walmart’s costs and expenses have gone from $503.4 billion before COVID hit to $546.8 billion — an 8.6% jump.
