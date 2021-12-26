Spirits were high inside of a Blount County General Sessions courtroom last week for both the shackled inmates being released and the few who gave them the opportunity.
Each year for about 10 years the Blount County District Attorney’s office and Cornerstone of Recovery, an addiction treatment center in Louisville, have jointly offered an opportunity for convicts to break a cycle of crime.
One male and female inmate from the Blount County Detention Center were transported out of the county jail the week of Christmas for a second chance at a better life.
Steven Ray Cantu II, 26, of Alcoa, and Tamara Leona Kilby, 29, of Townsend, were both awarded the equivalent of a $30,000 scholarship to participate in an addiction recovery program in place of their jail sentence.
Cantu was arrested in October on charges of possession of meth with intent to resale, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Reporting from The Daily Times states that Maryville Police officers searched and found the items in Cantu’s car at a gas station after finding him asleep there. He told officers he sold and distributed meth to his friends in Maryville.
In order to receive the scholarship, Cantu and Kilby pleaded guilty to their charges.
Kilby was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in March. She has had multiple violation of probation charges since then.
Judge William R. Brewer told Cantu and Kilby that the scholarships awarded in his courtroom each year are an opportunity to break the “spin cycle.”
He said it is their best chance to get their lives in order.
Being in and out of jail, an addict and fit in shackles with a black and white jumpsuit wasn’t something the two hoped to achieve in elementary school or receive as a Christmas gift, Brewer implied.
It is his favorite day of court for the entire year, he said.
Assistant District Attorney Ryan Desmond thanked community partners like Cornerstone for doing their part in combatting drug abuse and overdoses in the community.
The county doesn’t have a transition center to admit people with nonviolent, drug-related offenses, instead of booking them into the jail.
Overall, the scholarship program has a good success rate, Desmond said. One of the two recipients from last year made it through.
“The reason treatment works is the individual decides in their mind to make it work,” he said.
The director of residential programs at Cornerstone, Anne Burnett, said some of the scholarship recipients have kept in touch and stayed sober after being discharged.
The treatment facility’s investment extends from money and time to hope from the staff, Burnett added.
“If you’re looking for an easy way out, this isn’t it,” she told Cantu and Kilby.
She and others in the courtroom agreed that it may be easier for the two to serve their sentence in jail. They’ll be asked to talk about life-changing moments that they’ve never opened up about, Burnett said.
Before she sat down on the hard wooden court pew, she asked the two, “Do I have your commitment?”
Another representative from Cornerstone, who requested anonymity, said that day, Dec. 21, 2021, was her first time in a court room as a civilian.
She said recovery is challenging and the Blount County jail saved her life. “We have to deal with a lot of stuff inside of us that we don’t want to deal with,” she said.
Each year, the District Attorney’s office suggests inmates with a history of non-violent crimes and drug-related offenses for the scholarship—one male and one female.
Usually, they suggest younger inmates who haven’t been given chances to improve their lives.
“Two-hundred and fifty downstairs and your the ones who got the opportunity,” Judge Brewer said before others in the courtroom took turns giving short, motivational speeches.
