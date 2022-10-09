Five local mental health advocates will be recognized Oct. 27 during Compassion Counseling’s 7th Annual Inspiring Hope, an event intended to raise awareness of mental health and Compassion Counseling’s mission to provide counseling and education that instills hope, builds resilience and promotes mental health and well-being. CC is incorporated in the state of Tennessee as a 501(c)(3) organization.
Donnelle Curran, who chairs Inspiring Hope this year, said, “Our goal is mostly to raise awareness of Compassion Counseling and of mental health, and to just uplift our community, to let them know there are people here who are trying to make a difference and help our neighbors who are suffering. And of course, to raise money to help fund our counseling sessions.”
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Smithview Pavilion in Maryville. “We’re going to have dinner catered by Buddy’s Bar-B-Q and a keynote speaker, the Rev. Jason Gattis,” Curran said. Entertainment will be provided by the Warman Family Trio. Tickets are $40 per person. Visit the website, cccmaryville.org, to purchase tickets and for additional information, including sponsorships.
Auction action
Two auctions are slated, a live auction at the event conducted by Kevin Ross, auctioneer, and a silent auction which begins online and will end the night of the event.
“We’ll have four or five big items at the live auction,” including an overnight at RT Lodge, a one-night stay in deluxe accommodations at Peabody Hotel Memphis and a three-night stay at a Destin Islander Resort, Curran said. “The silent auction will begin online a week or two before and end that night.” Details are still being worked out for the silent auction. “It will be advertised on all our social media, on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn,” she said.
Items are still being accepted for the silent auction. Contact Curran at 865-722-0371 or donnelle. curran@simmonsbank.com.
Above and beyond
The five mental health advocates being recognized are Della Morrow, Edward Harper, Kathy Moats, Lindsay Preskenis and the Rev. Pete Iorio. “They are nominated by our board or the committee that’s helping on Inspiring Hope, and it’s normally someone who’s going above and beyond in the mental health community, developing new ways to help the mental health crisis and getting the word out there about the need for it,” Curran said.
Della Morrow: Having several family members who have struggled with mental health issues, she became involved with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) many years ago, and after retirement became an active volunteer for NAMI Maryville. She currently serves as affiliate chair, teaches a Family Support group class and facilitates a monthly family support group. She has also served as a board member of the McNabb Center.
Edward Harper: A licensed clinical social worker at Blount Memorial Hospital since 1981, he is heralded as one who goes above and beyond for his patients, their caregivers, the community and in particular, seniors. He was named a Healthcare Hero for the state of Tennessee in 2012 and received a proclamation from the Tennessee State Legislature for his advocacy and leadership for the Senior Services Program he developed for seniors and their caregivers.
Kathleen Moats: After the loss of her stepson, Officer Kenny Moats, in 2016, she and her husband Kenneth Moats co-founded Officer Moats Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which launched in August 2017. It offers educational scholarships, supports First Responders, helps families dealing with sudden traumatic loss, and more. Since its inception, the foundation has helped approximately 36 families by providing about $60,000 in financial aid.
Lindsay Preskenis: Is licensed by the state of Tennessee as a clinical social worker. In March 2021, she became the clinical director at Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center. She has received training in several trauma-focused therapies; has served as a field instructor for the University of Tennessee, Maryville College, East Tennessee State University and King College; and serves as the mental health representative on the Child Protective Investigative Team (CPIT), where she collaborates with law enforcement and investigators with the Department of Children’s Services.
The Rev. Peter Iorio: Was ordained Aug. 6, 1993. He served at St. Dominic’s in Kingsport; Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga as well as being diocesan coordinator of youth ministry; on the formation faculty of Mundelein Seminary in the Archdiocese of Chicago; Sacred Heart Cathedral in Knoxville as well as being vocation director and director of ongoing formation for priests; pastor of his home parish, St. Augustine, Signal Mountain; pastor of St. Joseph the Worker in Madisonville; pastor of St. Therese of Lisieux in Cleveland, Tenn.; on sabbatical in Italy; and pastor of St. Mary’s in Johnson City for eight years before coming to Our Lady of Fatima. Fr. Pete is a member of an ecclesial movement called Focolare/Work of Mary. He tries to live the gospel by what is called the Art of Loving.
Timely, affordable services
Curran said she believes Compassion Counseling fills an important niche in the community, providing timely mental health services at an affordable cost for anyone.
“What Compassion Counseling has that stands out is that we have no waiting list currently,” she said. “If somebody comes to us, we get them in right then. We plan it that way, so if someone is in a mental health crisis, they are not waiting three to four weeks until someone is able to see them. The fundraisers and donations help us to reach those in our community who need it most. They wouldn’t be able to get help anywhere else. All of our counseling sessions are on a sliding fee scale.”
For more information, visit the website at cccmaryville.org.
