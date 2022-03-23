Editor’s note: This story contains sexual content.
Charged with the rape of a four-year-old boy, Scott Allen Briggs sat with his attorney in a Blount County courtroom as the first day of his trial commenced.
Progress towards the trial has been slow. The rape of which Briggs is accused reportedly occurred in 2016. Briggs was detained on charges including rape of a child in 2018.
The prosecution contends that on Jan. 16, 2016, Briggs raped a child who was in his house overnight. To support this contention, they cite their witnesses and the results of a sexual assault examination of the child. A swab, they say, came back with Briggs’ semen on it. Their witnesses include a woman who told jurors she saw the rape herself.
For the defense, destruction of evidence, inexact science and contradictory witness testimony fatally undermine the state’s case.
“The right juror for this trial”
The trial began with jury selection. The process — which consists of direction from Blount County Circuit Court Judge David R. Duggan and questions from both the prosecution and defense — opened with a type of civics lesson.
Assistant District Attorney Tyler Parks asked the jurors on which party to the trial, the defense or the prosecution, the burden of proving its case falls.
“It’s the state’s burden,” Parks told them. Briggs is to be considered innocent unless he is proven guilty. As Judge Duggan said, “An indictment is not evidence.”
Though Duggan also instructed potential jurors that absolute certainty of the defendant’s guilt is not required for a conviction, he informed them that “moral certainty is required.”
If Briggs’ attorney, Rick Owens, refrained from speaking during the proceedings, but the state failed to make its case, Parks said, the only legally supported verdict would be “not guilty.”
At the same time, Parks probed prospective jurors for their understanding of the term “guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.” Did it mean that no other explanation was possible? No, he told them. It means that no other explanation is reasonable.
“Who picks the who, how, what, where, when of a crime?” he asked a potential juror. The answer: the person who commits the crime determines its circumstances. The results are not often similar to criminal cases as tried on scripted TV.
Defense attorney Rick Owens, too, tried to establish some bounds for potential jurors’ understanding of evidence. He asked them to consider whether they could guarantee that they would never be accused of crimes themselves.
Opening arguments, hearing witness evidence
The prosecution argues that Scott Briggs “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly” raped a four-year-old child. To demonstrate that claim, they called six witnesses on day one of the trial.
The first witness to speak in front of the jury, Sandra Sutton, a former EMT currently being held on a violation of probation charge, said that after finishing a late shift at DENSO, she drove to Briggs’ home to pick up her then-boyfriend.
She told the jury that as she approached the door of the residence, she saw a man on a sofa bed, his back to her, “thrusting” in a sexual way. Assuming that she was seeing evidence not of a crime, but of her boyfriend cheating on her, she said that she stayed on the porch for “three to five minutes,” watching. It was when the man rolled over that she realized that she had been wrong, she said, telling the jury that she instead saw Briggs and a child.
Owens, in response, emphasized the importance of distinctions between different statements made by Sutton, including whether she was able to see Briggs’ bare skin from her position on the porch.
The prosecution also called Henry “Hank” Vaughn, a Blount County Sheriff’s deputy responsible for evidence, to the stand. Vaughn told jurors that he had made a “clerical error” when conducting an inventory of evidence.
He said that he had accidentally marked both the child’s clothing and a sheet on which the sexual assault examination of the child had been conducted for destruction, against the instruction of deputies assigned to the case. He marked the items for destruction separately, he said.
Other witnesses for the prosecution included a nurse who assisted a doctor in administering a sexual assault exam, a detective with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, a crime scene investigator and a hospital security manager.
Proceedings will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday..
