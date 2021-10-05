Interim Property Assessor Todd Orr said he has adjusted quickly after taking the reins at the Blount County Property Assessor’s Office nearly three weeks ago.
“It’s been really great. The staff has been amazing,” Orr told The Daily Times in a phone call. “They’ve really joined in and showed me the ropes. It’s been a really smooth transition for me.”
The Blount County Board of Commissioners on Sept. 16 selected Orr to serve as interim property assessor two months after Property Assessor Tim Helton resigned due to health struggles.
“I’m shocked,” Orr said the night of the vote. “I’m really shocked. I didn’t see that coming.”
Since taking office, Orr said he and the staff have been working hard to keep everything moving amid the transition.
“It’s been a quick three weeks,” Orr said. “I’ve been very busy and anytime you’re busy things tend to fly by.”
The interim property assessor added that the most difficult part of taking the job has been learning the staff and figuring out how each person works.
“I think the biggest challenge has been just getting to know all of the staff,” Orr said. “I know some of them, but there are some new faces I’m still getting familiar with. It’s just getting to know them personally and professionally. And they have to get to know me and how I work.”
Orr said he wants to make that a painless process by providing stability as the staff adjusts to new leadership.
“When I came in I told them that I’m not here to rock the boat,” Orr explained. “I don’t have any grand ideas or plans to make any big changes. We’ve just been working along and doing the best we can to bring this service to Blount County.”
That work has been nonstop, according to Orr, who said the department has been busy with field work, training and preparations for the 2023 reappraisal.
“The field staff has been very busy with field checks because the housing market is booming right now,” Orr said. “We are all continuing to work daily for the taxpayers in the county. For most of the staff, it’s been work as usual. I’ve just been trying to follow up with some training for the staff so they can continue their education. And, of course, we’ve been getting ready for the reappraisal that’s coming in a couple of years.”
In addition to managing the property assessor’s office, Orr also is gearing up for next year’s election. Orr already has made it clear that he hopes to shed the “interim” status of his title by winning the office in 2022.
“Of course, I’m going to be running for property assessor next year and May will be here before you know it,” Orr said. “Pretty soon I’m going to be having some things, some events, to sort of get my name out there in the public and get ready for the campaign.”
