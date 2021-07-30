Internet service to Spectrum customers was closer to being restored by late Friday afternoon after a contractor accidentally severed two large strands of fiber optic cable Thursday, a company official said.
“Restoration has been occurring gradually, and we anticipate total restoration late afternoon,” emailed Jonathan Dunagin, Charter (Spectrum) Communications manager of regional communications, South.
The company had hoped to restore internet services by late Thursday or early Friday but hit an unexpected snag.
“Upon completing our repair work overnight, we discovered additional damage to our fiber at another location. Additional crews are making repairs at this second damage site and we are working to restore service as quickly as possible. We appreciate our customers’ continued patience as we make the necessary repairs,” Dunagin wrote.
He did not say what caused the damage at the second site.
Stefan Wilson, owner of Allevia Technology in downtown Maryville, said two dozen of his customers had regained internet service by early afternoon Friday.
“We (here at Allevia) are back online, and we only have about 4 clients down right now. We have seen clients slowly come back online throughout the day today!,” Wilson emailed.
