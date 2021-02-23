A woman was taken into custody Monday after law enforcement said she and a man stole numerous equipment and pawned them.
Amy L. Hunt, 33, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:28 a.m. Feb. 22 and charged with four counts of burglary and four counts of theft.
She was released on bonds totaling $24,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a deputy on Dec. 12 arrived at a 600 block address on Hinkle Road in Seymour on a theft call.
A 67-year-old man told the deputy someone had stolen from him two chainsaws, two leaf blowers and two weed cutters, all Stihl brand with a total value of $1,475, as well as a RedMax weed cutter and a kerosene heater, with a total value of $600, from his son.
The victim believed someone used a key to enter the storage building where the items were stolen.
He told the deputy he suspected his other son, whom the man said had previously been incarcerated and committed other crimes against him, had stolen the items, and that Hunt likely was involved, the report states.
The deputy eventually located the stolen items at three pawn shops in Knoxville and found that Hunt had pawned seven of the eight items, the report states.
One item, a chainsaw, was unaccounted for.
The deputy recovered the items at Harvey’s Pistol & Pawn in Knoxville. The store manager recognized Hunt and the other suspect as regular customers and recalled the two on Dec. 11 pawning one Stihl weed cutter and one leaf blower, as well as one RedMax weed cutter, the report states.
The store manager wrote a statement that “proved the pair conspired together in a grand continuous scheme to deprive (the victims) of their personal property for their own monetary gain,” the report states.
The deputy then went to a Cash America Pawn store in Knoxville and recovered the kerosene heater. The other three stolen items were recovered at another Cash America Pawn location in Knoxville.
The other suspect had been charged but not yet arrested as of press time.
