The Blount County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday on Facebook that investigators are seeking any information on a multiple vehicle vandalism that took place Tuesday, Aug. 24, and Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The post stated that the vandalism occurred in two different parts of Blount County: the Russell Road/Old Knoxville Highway/Pellissippi Parkway area and on Mentor and Johnston roads, Louisville.
A person or multiple people were reported to have broken out several vehicles' windows and windshields with rocks or BB guns.
Investigators are seeking any information caught on surveillance of suspicious vehicles or suspects. Witnesses have described a suspect vehicle as having a loud exhaust.
Call 865-273-5001 during business hours or the 24-hour anonymous crime hotline at 865273-5200 with any information or video, BCSO requests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.