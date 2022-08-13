While Townsend’s community plan is gaining interest from the community, one of the first steps of action may get a signoff from the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Several Townsend residents attended the planning commission meeting on Thursday, Aug. 11, to hear an update. Townsend has increased community outreach efforts and started posting meeting agendas online.
“It’s been really interesting to me, since we launched this process just one month ago, how many people actually have reached out,” Commissioner Donald Prater said Thursday. In addition to posting agendas, he mentioned that dedicating a portion of the city’s website to community plan updates could be useful.
A steering committee for the plan consists of Prater, City Manager Danny Williamson and city planner Joe Barrett with the East Tennessee Development District.
“One of the things we discussed in our steering committee with Danny and Joe is how we can actually make sure we’re having a very transparent process,” Prater said, “but one that also draws and brings people in.”
Prater said the committee is close to announcing opportunities for the public to get involved and join an advisory committee that will guide the new plan based on what a majority of the community wants.
New business moratorium
Before Thursday’s meeting, the city announced that a public hearing to consider a moratorium on new business will be held during the next board meeting.
“This is designed to stall development temporarily as a part of the city’s long-term community plan,” a notice from the city states.
A draft of the moratorium states that regulation of land uses within the city need to stay consistent with Townsend’s theme, “Peaceful Side of the Smokies.” And allowing a disproportionate number of commercial businesses in the zoning along U.S. 321 would be inconsistent with the vision for the city.
In a previous planning commission meeting, Barrett discussed creating and using more specific business and commercial zones to regulate where certain types of businesses can go. Only one business zoning is used now, he said.
The purpose of the moratorium, as stated in the draft, is to allow the city time to amend zoning regulations.
If the moratorium is put in place on Tuesday, it is planned to last for six months or until zoning amendments are complete.
Accepting and processing new applications for commercial development in the business zoning would be paused, as well as approvals for businesses’ site plans. It notes that the moratorium will not apply to applications that have already been fully approved by the city or an elected or appointed body of the city.
Williamson said that the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service and state Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury expressed interest in tagging along with Townsend while the city establishes the new plan.
“What they’ve learned is that so few cities actually look ahead and try to do any long-term planning,” Williamson said.
While using the partnership to develop a state training program to teach strategic and long-term planning to financial officers, Williamson said MTAS and the comptroller’s office also offered advice and resources to the city.
