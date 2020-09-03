A Maryville bridge shuttered by local and state governments is set to reopen in 2021 after local leaders voted Tuesday to spend more than $150,000 on its replacement.
Council members gave a unanimous thumbs-up in their September meeting to spending on a Big Springs Road bridge project — near the Robert C. Jackson Drive extension — that already has had its fair share of twists and turns.
City Engineer Kevin Stoltenberg said the road closed in 2019 for construction on the extension. Then Tennessee Department of Transportation inspectors seconded the shutdown.
“We just got really lucky that (Robert C. Jackson Drive) road work was going on because that whole section of road was closed,” Stoltenberg explained in an interview Thursday. “So, when TDOT got out there to do their inspection, they assumed the road was closed because of the bridge condition.”
It wasn’t, but Stoltenberg said Maryville engineers were thankful the inspection came along when it did: TDOT revealed portions of the structure were cracked. The city already had the bridge load restricted because of former inspections and was looking into repair options, but discovery of the cracks meant the bridge had to close — permanently.
After what Stoltenberg called a “funny back and forth” with the state, Maryville engineers moved to replace the bridge entirely. It didn’t open up, however, after construction on the extension wrapped in April and probably won’t until next spring.
Construction could start in December. It will involve demolition, putting in a new modular bridge with sidewalks via crane and steering clear of Tennessee Valley Authority power lines on that road.
When the road opens, it will be a relief valve for area residents, Stoltenberg said.
“Before the Robert C. Jackson extension was finished, before there was a really good connection to U.S. 321, there were probably about 1,800 cars per day that would use (Big Springs Road),” he said, adding people have been asking the city why the barriers hadn’t been removed yet.”
Having the bridge closed restricts easy access for area residents who want to use the new extension: For now, they have to get onto West Lamar Alexander Parkway.
The city will pay $152,500 for the bridge, which it will buy from Colorado-based Big R Bridge, with whom the city has worked with before, City Council notes state. Other options were close to $300,000, Stoltenberg said.
