It was move-in day for the Boggs couple Tuesday.
Just a day before, the two had officially opened the doors of their nonprofit ministry center on East Magnolia Avenue in the East Knoxville neighborhood, Raising a Voice.
Will Boggs hauled leather upholstered couches and coffee tables through the front door and into the reception area, donations from Sevier Heights church, a little generosity to help the center with some basic needs in its first week of operation.
There was a reception desk in the front and materials for a cup of coffee in the back two rooms along with a single bed.
Later, the Boggs plan to add lockers for visitors to leave their personal items in as they visit with volunteers.
“This is our ministry space,” Katie Boggs said as she stood in the back room of the center’s new home and second location. They also have an office just a a mile down the road where Boggs said a coffee shop is in the works.
“We have separated them just for safety for both us and the women,” Boggs said. That’s because the now well-furnished center was created to be a place where both women in prostitution and those who are victims of sex trafficking can seek refuge and hope for another life.
Boggs is a Blount native who started started Raising a Voice in January of 2015 with her husband, Will, before the couple — married a few months later — traveled the world, visiting 150 anti-trafficking organizations in 15 countries. The trip was homework to help graduate their vision into reality.
They have two sister organizations in Kenya and Argentina — named Ubani Trust and Vos Tambien, respectively — but currently their hearts and bodies are locked onto the East Magnolia location.
It’s a busy and tiring season for the couple. On New Year’s Eve they closed on a new home one-half mile from the center. They hope to open the office location’s coffee shop in April.
And with the center’s doors now open to women in need of the services they provide, Will, 28, and Katie, 26, are a little stressed out.
“I would be lying if I said we weren’t,” said Katie. As he maneuvered furniture through a tight space in the background, Will agreed.
“But it’s also rewarding,” Katie said. “Beggars can’t be choosers,” she added, laughing. “If it all happens in the same month, it all happens in the same month.”
”Where God has led us”
Boggs said there are studies that centers like the one she and Will are engineering help entire zip codes and indicated they want to be exactly where they are for a reason.
It’s no secret that prostitution happens in that area and accordingly, Boggs will be sending out volunteers in the coming weeks to hand out information to women who could use some of the resources Raising a Voice has to offer.
Those range from a cup of coffee to hygiene products to help finding a job and sorting out healthcare paperwork, personal documentation or DCS matters.
Though the center hadn’t seen any visitors by the day after it opened, Boggs has already been working one-on-one with women to help them achieve a better life.
She pointed to the story of a girl who she talked to who has found a hope outside of prostitution.
“Now she has a full-time job, she has kids and she’s on the other side,” Boggs said. “But she told me ‘No one reached out to me while I was working Magnolia. I didn’t have a church or an organization or anyone tell me there was something else for me.’”
That outreach gap is one Raising a Voice is hoping to fill. They are a faith-based organization and a 501(c)(3). They rely on donations to maintain their vision and Boggs said the proceeds from coming coffee house will go entirely to the ministry.
Faith-oriented action is not only a part of what Boggs wants to accomplish in East Knoxville, it’s also part of how she was raised.
“My mom works at Fairview United Methodist in Maryville: She does women’s ministry so I grew up seeing a lot of healthy women and friendships,” Boggs remembers, adding mentoring high school students in college mixed with ministry work she did through Fairview paved the way for her passion.
“In so many situations, no one told (women involved in trafficking and prostitution) that they can be who they wanted to be ... or that they were loved and valued as who they are.”
That’s the heart of Raising a Voice, though Boggs said they also want to get women out of prostitution if possible.
“Will and I feel very strongly that this is where God has led us,” Boggs said. She knows they live and work in a rough neighborhood, but she also said she loves meeting people just as much as she does serving them.
Day by day
To that end, the next step step for the Boggs — along with the leadership of team member Linley Sullivan — will be training more than 30 volunteers in the coming weeks.
Though she said it’s often difficult to balance the the ministry’s administrative and fundraising and the work of helping women, Boggs hopes to see the center grow in the coming year. Particularly, she said she’d like to see it become a small place to stay overnight because women with prostitution charges on their record often cannot get into shelters.
The Boggs’ fight is only part of a larger, statewide effort to combat not only prostitution but sex trafficking as well. For 2019, Tennessee received an “A” grade from Shared Hope International for how its justice system’s tackles the issue.
“A lot of what we will do here is focused on giving women options, “ Boggs said. “Across the world, the first thing you see women lose is their goal-setting mindset.”
So, Boggs said, with women who visit their center, the aid they give will be focused on making it day by day.
“What between now and next Monday do you want to be?” she’ll ask of future visitors.
Raising a Voice is a quiet, safe place in the center of a struggling community where women can figure that out, Boggs said.
