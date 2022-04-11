The booms could be heard throughout the building.
In the film room inside William Blount’s newly renovated field house, sounds from a movie playing on the mounted screen blasted through the structure, exemplifying the power of the entertainment system. But most of the time, the room, and the entire building, won’t be used for entertainment.
The field house, located to the right of William Blount’s stadium and once used by the school’s football program, will now be manned mainly by its boys and girls soccer programs. It’s been renovated for the task, with new features including the film room, a space for players to eat pre-game meals and more.
The renovations were funded by Rick Helwig, a Louisville resident who owns DNR Construction, a construction services and weatherization company based in Illinois. Helwig told The Daily Times that one of his sons attended William Blount and his younger one is set to go there, too.
“They’re both soccer players,” Helwig said. “I wanted to do something nice for the soccer team. That new coach (Bill Baker) is in there, and I just wanted to give the kids a better opportunity to be competitive.”
Ledbetter Electronics, a Maryville-based company operated by William Blount boys soccer coach Bill Baker, donated electronics for the project, and Brannan Gillenwater of Gillenwater Flooring & Kitchen Gallery, also based in Maryville, donated carpet, Helwig said.
Features include weight, film rooms
Nearly every section of the field house has been, or will be, renovated to fit its new purpose.
There is now a “soccer room” featuring cubbies for players to put their personal belongings and tables for them to eat pre-game meals. The area previously was just taken up by offices.
To the right, a weight room specifically for soccer is being assembled. It is expected to include a custom rack for free weights, Baker said, as well as an office.
The film room features five rows of chairs and holds 50 people. It will be used by both the soccer and football programs to watch and analyze game film. The training room inside the stadium was renovated as well, and new training tables, a couch for players to use and new signage for the field house are also expected, according to Baker.
Helwig said he also bought new soccer goals and uniforms, as well, and spent time working at the facility himself “seven days a week.” He said he’s spent around $80,000 to $90,000 overall on William Blount soccer.
“I’ve been trying to do this for years,” Helwig said. “Just now we have the right coach and the right people in place. Working with (Athletic Director) Scott (Cupp) and Coach (Robert) Reeves and Bill Baker and Coach Drew (Ownby), we were able to achieve what I needed to get achieved.”
“It helps bring excitement to the program,” Baker added. “Kids see that and they know that we’re invested in them. We’re doing these things to get them things, so they feel like a first-class kind of program. I know they’re excited to come to the field house every day and have a place to hang out before practice and after practice.
“We’re just trying to show these kids we’re invested in them and in this program. So maybe we can get more kids invested in us, get more kids to start out for tryouts every year, and that goes for the women and the men’s soccer. I can’t imagine kids not wanting to be a part of it if they can play.”
‘Not something you run into every day’
Talks about renovating the field house began after William Blount started work on its new football field house, which the school hopes will be completed by July, Athletic Director Scott Cupp said. The older field house, which was mainly being used for coaches offices and workouts, was built by football program parents and has been in use since the early 2000s.
“So soccer (representatives) came to me with an idea to make that their locker room,” Cupp said. “And they came to me later (wanting) to add a film room/theater room. I said, ‘Sure.’ So with the backing of Rick Helwig and DNR Construction, it didn’t cost us a penny, which is obviously a key.”
The renovations began in February, and Cupp said Helwig even gave William Blount $12,500 right away, which will be used for furnishing the new football field house.
“I know it’s not cheap, and it’s definitely not something you run into every day that you have a person who’s willing to not only sacrifice a great deal of money, but also a great deal of time,” Cupp said.
Cupp doesn’t believe the soccer programs at William Blount have ever had a true locker room. With the boys soccer team already showing considerable growth on the field in Baker’s first season, Cupp is excited about the future of the sport at William Blount.
“Can’t thank Rick Helwig and DNR enough,” Cupp said. “I know Rick was planning on helping out as much as possible the next few years, so I’m excited about our partnership.”
“When you get people that can help,” he added, “it just makes it nicer and easier for the schools to do things for the kids.”
